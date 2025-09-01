Liverpool vs Arsenal player ratings; Key performers from tense Anfield showdown

Liverpool secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday, thanks to a stunning late free kick from Dominik Szoboszlai in the 83rd minute. Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai scored the winning goal.(REUTERS)

Arsenal were dealt a major blow early when star center-back William Saliba limped off after just five minutes following a minor clash with Hugo Ekitike.

The match was tense throughout, with both sides struggling to create clear attacking opportunities.

How did Liverpool perform?

Virgil van Dijk led the defense and controlled the game with authority. Ibrahima Konate gave a strong performance before leaving with a leg injury, while Milos Kerkez helped in tackles and recovery in defense. Dominik Szoboszlai was the most valuable player with his match-winning goal.

Florian Wirtz was also impressive before leaving due to cramps. However, Mohamed Salah struggled to make an impact.

How did Arsenal perform?

Cristhian Mosquera proved to be a strong defensive player after replacing Saliba. Riccardo Calafiori was constantly active. David Raya made key saves but could not stop Szoboszlai’s free kick.

Martinelli, Gyokeres, and Madueke struggled, while Eberechi Eze added some energy after coming in.

Liverpool vs Arsenal match summary

The Premier League game was a defensive battle with not much attacking football and injuries to key players on both sides. Liverpool’s resilience and Szoboszlai’s set pieces won the game. Arsenal were hampered by early setbacks and and could not find the equalizer.

Liverpool's defense, led by Virgil van Dijk, was strong throughout, and Szoboszlai stole the spotlight with his contribution in the game.

Arsenal faced some problems in attacking and suffered an early blow due to William Saliba’s injury, but players like Riccardo Calafiori and Cristhian Mosquera stayed focused. However, their efforts were not enough to sway the game in Arsenal's favor.

Arsenal will next face Nottingham Forest on Saturday, 13 September at 12:30 BST, the BBC reported. Liverpool will square off against Burnley on September 14.

FAQs

1. Who scored the winner in the Liverpool vs Arsenal game?

Szoboszlai scored the only goal for Liverpool with a late free kick.

2. What happened to William Saliba in the game?

Saliba left the field five minutes after the start of the game with a lower left leg injury.

3. Who were the Liverpool players that stood out?

Szoboszlai, Van Dijk, Milos Kerkez .