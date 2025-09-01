William Saliba exits early after injury in Arsenal clash against Liverpool

Arsenal suffered a major setback on Sunday as defender William Saliba limped off with an injury just minutes into their Premier League clash against champions Liverpool at Anfield. Arsenal player William Saliba exits early at Anfield against Liverpool.(X/@premierleague)

According to NBC Sports, the French center back went down after a clash with Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike and needed medical treatment on the field before leaving the pitch. Spanish defender Cristhian Mosquera came on as his replacement, facing the tough task of marking Ekitike, Mohamed Salah, and Cody Gakpo.

Saliba’s injury adds to Arsenal’s growing concerns

Saliba’s early exit is the latest in a series of injury problems for Mikel Arteta’s side. The Gunners were already without Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, and Kai Havertz, while captain Martin Odegaard was only fit enough for the bench. The team’s squad depth has been tested heavily in recent weeks, raising concerns about their ability to keep pace in the title race.

Arsenal’s injury crisis deepens as reinforcements lined up

As per The Independent, Bukayo Saka is currently sidelined with another hamstring injury. Earlier this week, Mikel Arteta confirmed surgery is not required, and he could return within weeks.

Havertz recently underwent a minor knee procedure and will be out for several weeks, while Martin Odegaard, Christian Norgaard, Leandro Trossard, and Ben White have also dealt with knocks. Arsenal have responded by agreeing to a season-long loan deal with Bayer Leverkusen for defender Piero Hincapie, who could join before the transfer window closes.

Arsenal slip at Anfield

Liverpool went on to win the game, adding to Arsenal’s frustration on a difficult evening. The Gunners not only lost a player and dropped points in the title race.

The extent of Saliba’s injury is still unknown, but Arteta and his team will be waiting to hear more. With tough games ahead, Arsenal’s squad depth will be put to the test.

FAQs

Q1: What happened to William Saliba in the Arsenal vs Liverpool match?

A1: Saliba suffered a lower left leg injury early in the game after a clash with Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike and had to leave the pitch.

Q2: Who replaced Saliba?

A2: Spanish centre back Cristhian Mosquera came on as Saliba’s sub.

Q3: What does this mean for Arsenal?

A3: Another injury to add to the growing list of absentees and could impact the team in the coming games.