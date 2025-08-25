Arsenal signs Eberechi Eze: Inside the $91 million deal with Crystan Palace

Eberechi Eze has been roped in by Premier League side Arsenal in a major £67.5 million ($91 million) deal, the club announced on Saturday, August 23. Arsenal has signed Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace.(Action Images via Reuters)

As per Sky Sports, Eze has joined the Arsenal side from Crystal Palace after the midfielder's switch to Tottenham Hotspur got hijacked by the north London rivals.

Arsenal get Eberechi Eze

The Gunners have agreed to pay a guaranteed fee of £60 million to Eze. Additionally, the side will be paying £7.5 million in add-ons. This now takes their total summer transfer spending to £267 million ($361 million).

Under the new contract, Eze will remain a part of Arsenal for four years, while there is also the option of a further year. Fans will get to witness Eze donning the No. 10 jersey, which was earlier worn by legendary players like Robin van Persie, Dennis Bergkamp and Mesut Ozil.

Eze's contract signing with Arsenal comes after Tottenham Hotspur, earlier this week, expressed confidence in finalizing its deal once it reached an agreement with Crystal Palace. However, Arsenal soon entered the scene and were quick enough in getting Eze ahead of their North London rivals, ESPN reported.

Further, the report stated that Eze was willing to join Tottenham Hotspur, but he has been a boyhood fan of Arsenal. Earlier, he was believed to have kept himself open to join the club when it showed keen interest in having him on board.

Spurs had shown interest in Eze after Morgan Gibbs-White went on to sign a new contract at Nottingham Forest. Besides that, the club had even lost James Maddison to an ACL injury.

Eberechi Eze first joined Queens Park Rangers in 2016, witnessing his breakthrough during the 2019/20 season. He later joined Crystal Palace in 2020 and made over 150 appearances in total during his five seasons at Selhurst Park.

Besides this, he has represented the England side at the international stage and saw his senior debut in 2023. Since then, he has bagged 11 full caps, scoring his maiden international goal against Latvia in a World Cup 2026 qualifier in March this year.

New Premier League spending record

With the latest signing of Eberechi Eze to Arsenal, all the clubs in the Premier League have now set a new record for total spending on transfers during a single window.

As Eze has got a £67.5 million deal, this means all the 20 clubs in the league have spent a total of £2,511,693,000 among themselves in this window, according to Sky Sports.

Earlier, the Premier League clubs set a record in the summer of 2023, when they spent £2.4634 billion on transfers.

FAQs

Has Eberechi Eze joined Arsenal?

Yes, Eze has signed a £67.5 million ($91 million) contract with the Premier League club.

What all teams have Eberechi Eze represented in the past?

Earlier, he was a part of Queens Park Rangers and Crystal Palace.

What's the age of Eberechi Eze?

He is 27 years old.