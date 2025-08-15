Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2025-25: Preview, H2H stats, when and where to watch in India

Current FIFA Club World Cup Champions, Chelsea, will start their Premier League 2025-26 season with an exciting London derby as they welcome Crystal Palace to Stamford Bridge on Sunday, August 17, 2025. Here is everything you need to know about the Chelsea vs Crystal Palace match. Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez and Palace’s Adam Wharton during last season’s fixture(ChelseaFC.com)

Match details

Match: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, matchday 1

Date: Sunday, August 17, 2025

Kick-off Time: 2 pm BST / 6:30 pm IST

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London

Where to watch the match in India?

Football fans from India can watch the Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2025-26 match on JioHotstar, via OTTplay Premium. Moreover, they can enjoy the match on the Star Sports Select HD2 TV channel as well.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: H2H stats

Both Chelsea and Crystal Palace have faced each other 26 times in the past. Chelsea have won 20 times out of those matches, while Crystal Palace have won 4 matches. 2 matches have been drawn.

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 15 Premier League matches against Crystal Palace (13 wins, two draws), which speaks volumes for their dominance over the Eagles.

Team news and preview

Chelsea, under manager Enzo Maresca, will enter the new season on a high note, having won the Club World Cup in the summer and finishing strongly in the previous league campaign. The Blues have made significant additions, including Joao Pedro, Estevao Willian, one of the highest-paid teenagers in Chelsea history, and Josh Acheampong.

After a dominant pre-season (scoring six goals and conceding just one), Chelsea will look to start their Premier League journey with momentum. Levi Colwill is injured and will miss the match, while Nicolas Jackson is suspended due to a red card last season.

Crystal Palace, fresh from their historic first FA Cup triumph in 2024/25 and maiden Community Shield title in 2025, will provide stern resistance. Dean Henderson's heroics in the goal during the penalties will surely give them confidence to stop anyone on their day. Manager Oliver Glasner aims to keep the momentum going after a season where Palace showed flashes of brilliance alongside inconsistency.

Palace will miss their star player, Edward Nketia, who is still suffering from injury. Daichi Kamada, who had to be substituted during the Community Shield match against Liverpool FC, is doubtful for this fixture as well.

Possible lineups

Chelsea: Sánchez, R. James, T. Adarabioyo, T. Chalobah, M. Cucurella, E. Fernández, M. Caicedo, P. Neto, C. Palmer, J. Gittens, J. Pedro

Crystal Palace: D. Henderson, C. Richards, M. Lacroix, M. Guéhi, D. Muñoz, A. Wharton, W. Hughes, T. Mitchell, I. Sarr, E. Eze, J. Mateta