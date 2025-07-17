Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty: Will Caitlin Clark play tonight? What we know

Caitlin Clark has been setting the court ablaze so naturally, eyes were on the Indiana Fever star ahead of the game versus the New York Liberty. However, Clark remains a question mark for Wednesday's game as she's suffered a right groin injury, ESPN reported. Caitlin Clark was visibly upset after her injury. (Getty Images via AFP)

She suffered the injury in the last minute of the game against the Connecticut Sun, which Clark's team won 85-77. Stephanie White, the team coach, later told reporters that the basketball player “felt a little something in her groin.”

What happened to Caitlin Clark?

Caitlin had completed a bounce pass to Kelsey Mitchell, her teammate, with around 40 seconds left on the clock, when she clutched the inside of her right thigh and walked over, banging her head against the stanchion in a show of frustration.

The coach said, “I think we just take it one step at a time,” adding, “We'll get some food and get on the plane and start talking about New York. She's being evaluated; we'll see where we are with that. And certainly, we'll have another evaluation, probably, and conversation in the morning, see where we are. But this group has played without her. At least we've got experience in that. We know that we have a tough opponent in New York. We know that it's going to be a challenge, no matter what, and we've just got to get locked in and ready to compete.”

This is the second leg of a back-to-back before the All-Star break.

While Clark had not missed a game before this season, including in her college and pro career, she's now been sidelined in nine regular-season games this season, with various ailments. These include two earlier injuries to her left quad and another to her left groin.

Indiana has been 8-5 with Clark this season and 4-5 without.