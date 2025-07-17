Search
Thursday, Jul 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty: Will Caitlin Clark play tonight? What we know

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Jul 17, 2025 03:11 am IST

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark remains a question mark in the game against New York Liberty due to a right groin injury. 

Caitlin Clark has been setting the court ablaze so naturally, eyes were on the Indiana Fever star ahead of the game versus the New York Liberty. However, Clark remains a question mark for Wednesday's game as she's suffered a right groin injury, ESPN reported. 

Caitlin Clark was visibly upset after her injury. (Getty Images via AFP)
Caitlin Clark was visibly upset after her injury. (Getty Images via AFP)

She suffered the injury in the last minute of the game against the Connecticut Sun, which Clark's team won 85-77. Stephanie White, the team coach, later told reporters that the basketball player “felt a little something in her groin.” 

What happened to Caitlin Clark? 

Caitlin had completed a bounce pass to Kelsey Mitchell, her teammate, with around 40 seconds left on the clock, when she clutched the inside of her right thigh and walked over, banging her head against the stanchion in a show of frustration. 

The coach said, “I think we just take it one step at a time,” adding, “We'll get some food and get on the plane and start talking about New York. She's being evaluated; we'll see where we are with that. And certainly, we'll have another evaluation, probably, and conversation in the morning, see where we are. But this group has played without her. At least we've got experience in that. We know that we have a tough opponent in New York. We know that it's going to be a challenge, no matter what, and we've just got to get locked in and ready to compete.” 

Also Read | Caitlin Clark groin injury update: Will Fever star miss games? When can she return? Coach spills details

This is the second leg of a back-to-back before the All-Star break. 

While Clark had not missed a game before this season, including in her college and pro career, she's now been sidelined in nine regular-season games this season, with various ailments. These include two earlier injuries to her left quad and another to her left groin. 

Indiana has been 8-5 with Clark this season and 4-5 without. 

News / Sports / US Sports / Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty: Will Caitlin Clark play tonight? What we know
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On