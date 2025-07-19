Inter Miami vs NY Red Bulls live streaming: Match preview, key players, channels and other things to know

Lionel Messi will be gracing the New York metro area yet again as Inter Miami CF travel to face NY Red Bulls on Saturday, July 19. The match starts at 7.30 PM ET at the recently renamed Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey. The Saturday’s match is more anticipated due to Messi’s presence.(Instagram/@leomessi)

This fixture promises to be one of the most anticipated of the MLS season, as two Eastern Conference playoff contenders go head-to-head against each other. Inter Miami, currently sitting fifth in the table, are looking to bounce back after a 3-0 loss to FC Cincinnati. In spite of the result, Messi has remained in red-hot form with 16 goals and six assists this season, leading the league in scoring, Globely News reported.

On the other hand, New York Red Bulls are headed into the match post their thrilling 5-3 home victory over New England Revolution. Their attack, powered by Eric Choupo-Moting and Emil Forsberg, is capable of challenging any defense.

As oer Pro Soccer Wire, both teams are battling for playoff positioning in a tightly contested Eastern Conference. The Red Bulls, in eighth place, are eager to close the gap on Miami and solidify their place above postseason cutoff.

NY Red Bulls vs Inter Miami: Tickets selling out fast

The Saturday’s match is more anticipated due to Messi’s presence. The Globely News reported that whenever the Argentine superstar plays near New York City, it draws massive crowds and global attention.

Sports Illustrated Stadium, with its intimate 25,000-seat capacity, is expected to be sold out and ticket demand is surging with prices starting at $180 and sideline seats going for nearly $1,600.

NY Red Bulls vs Inter Miami: Match breakdown

Inter Miami currently ranks second in the MLS in terms of goals scored, with 44 goals at an average of 2.2 per match. Meanwhile, the NY Red Bulls have scored 30 goals in 23 games, averaging at 1.3 per match and placing them 10th defensively. Although Inter Miami hold a better goal differential (+12) compared to New York’s (+8), the Red Bulls’ momentum cannot be underestimated.

Key players to watch

Lionel Messi is a force for Inter Miami, having scored 16 goals and giving 6 assists this season. Luis Suárez has been great backup with 5 goals and 8 assists, and Tadeo Allende chipped in with 7 goals. For the New York Red Bulls, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting leads the way with 13 goals, with Emil Forsberg behind with 9 goals and 5 assists. Mohammed Sofo also hit 5 goals for the side.

Where to watch Inter Miami vs NY Red Bulls live

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at 7.30 pm ET. It is being hosted at the Sports Illustrated Stadium. Fans can stream the match live via Apple TV with an MLS Season Pass.

FAQs

Where can I watch Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls live?

People can stream the match live on Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass.

What time does the match start?

Kickoff is at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, July 20, 2025.

Where is the match taking place?

The game will be held at Sports Illustrated Stadium (formerly Red Bull Arena) in Harrison, New Jersey.

Is Lionel Messi playing?

Yes, Lionel Messi is expected to start and continues to be in great form, leading MLS in goals.

Does David Beckham own Inter Miami?

Yes, David Beckham is one of the co-owners of Inter Miami CF.

Are tickets still available?

Yes, but prices are high due to demand, ranging from $180 to over $1,500 depending on seat location.