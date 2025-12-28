Search
Sun, Dec 28, 2025
Is Nico Collins playing today vs Chargers? Texans WR's slow start sparks injury fears; 'what is happening?'

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Published on: Dec 28, 2025 04:08 am IST
Nico Collins #12 of the Houston Texans takes the field prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on December 27, 2025 in Inglewood, California.(Getty Images via AFP)
Texans wide receiver Nico Collins was fully active with no injury concerns, but he got off to a slow start.

The Houston Texans are currently taking on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 17 at SoFi Stadium in California.

Texans wide receiver Nico Collins was fully active with no injury concerns, but he got off to a slow start. Despite Houston scoring touchdowns on their first two drives, Collins saw no targets or catches in the team’s first three possessions.

This led to some online speculation about a possible injury, but it was simply a cold start. No reports indicate he is dealing with any injury affecting his performance.

Fans reactions

Fans quickly voiced their frustration on X.

One fan wrote, "Are the Texans purposefully not throwing to Nico Collins? Dude has been open the majority of this game."

Another added, "Who ever has Nico Collins in fantasy is crashing out rn."

A third person expressed, "Man throw the ball to Nico Collins man. First time I’ve bet on him this season and he got 0 everything."

Another commented, “Let's review Nico Collins stats after the first quarter. Zero targets, zero catches, zero yards, zero TDs. Just an excellent job of being a decoy. Houston Texans.”

  • author-default-90x90
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan

    Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan is part of the digital team at Hindustan Times. With over seven years of journalism experience, she specialises in US news, covering everything from politics and entertainment to crime and sports. When not working, she is either debating on Reddit or daydreaming about her next travel adventure.

Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
