Is Nico Collins playing today vs Chargers? Texans WR's slow start sparks injury fears; 'what is happening?'

Nico Collins #12 of the Houston Texans takes the field prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on December 27, 2025 in Inglewood, California.(Getty Images via AFP) Texans wide receiver Nico Collins was fully active with no injury concerns, but he got off to a slow start. The Houston Texans are currently taking on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 17 at SoFi Stadium in California.

Texans wide receiver Nico Collins was fully active with no injury concerns, but he got off to a slow start. Despite Houston scoring touchdowns on their first two drives, Collins saw no targets or catches in the team’s first three possessions.

This led to some online speculation about a possible injury, but it was simply a cold start. No reports indicate he is dealing with any injury affecting his performance.

Fans reactions

Fans quickly voiced their frustration on X.

One fan wrote, "Are the Texans purposefully not throwing to Nico Collins? Dude has been open the majority of this game."

Another added, "Who ever has Nico Collins in fantasy is crashing out rn."

A third person expressed, "Man throw the ball to Nico Collins man. First time I’ve bet on him this season and he got 0 everything."

Another commented, “Let's review Nico Collins stats after the first quarter. Zero targets, zero catches, zero yards, zero TDs. Just an excellent job of being a decoy. Houston Texans.”