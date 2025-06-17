Is Taylor Swift attending Stanley Cup Game 6? Jackie Redmond spills details

Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce have been seen attending some sports events together in the NFL offseason, including the Stanley Cup Finals Game 4 between the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers. Travis Kelce, left, and Taylor Swift react as the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers play during the first period in Game Four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 12, 2025, in Sunrise, Florida.(Getty Images via AFP)

As Florida hosts Stanley Cup Finals Game 6 on Tuesday, speculations are rife about whether Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will be in the building again. Amid contradictory reports on the matter, NHL reporter Jackie Redmond spilled the details.

Is Taylor Swift attending Stanley Cup Finals Game 6?

According to Jackie Redmond, Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, might not attend Tuesday's Stanley Cup Finals Game 6 in Florida.

Redmond had said on Monday’s appearance on the Pat McAfee Show that she has it from a ‘good source’ that the power couple might turn up for the game.

But hours later, she said she might have gotten some ‘bad info'.

“My ‘good source’ has been downgraded to just a ‘source. Might have gotten bad info on this,” Redmond joked on X Monday afternoon.

In an appearance on McAfee’s show on Monday, Redmond had said, “I have a good source claiming that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will be in the house for Game 6. It's not confirmed, but according to a good source.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were in the building for Game 4 in Florida last Thursday, enjoying a thrilling game in which the Edmonton Oilers erased a three-goal deficit against the Florida Panthers, gave up a tying goal with 19.5 seconds to go in regulation, and then won it, 5-4, in overtime.

The Panthers lead the series 3-2 going into Game 6 and need just one win to defend the Stanley Cup. Will they win it in front of home fans, or will the Oilers force them to travel to Canada for Game 7?