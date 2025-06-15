Taylor Swift sits next to Trump supporter Wayne Gretzky at Stanley Cup Final; fans say ‘Trump will not be happy…’

Taylor Swift made an unexpected appearance at Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals in Florida on Thursday night, turning heads not just for her presence but for who she was seen sitting with. The pop superstar, accompanied by boyfriend Travis Kelce, was pictured alongside hockey legend—and known Donald Trump supporter—Wayne Gretzky. Taylor Swift surprises fans at Stanley Cup Finals, seated with Wayne Gretzky, a Trump supporter. (Photo by Mike Carlson / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

The surprising seating arrangement sparked buzz online, especially given Swift’s long-standing public feud with the former president, as reported by Daily Mail.

Also Read: Did Trump earn over $50 mn from crypto? POTUS made massive amount by selling watches, sneakers and bibles

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spotted next to Wayne Gretzky

The surprising sitting arrangement came during the third period, after which she was recorded watching the final unfolding alongside Kelce and Gretzky. While it is known that Gretzky is friends with Trump, the long feud between the pop star and the President is not a hidden fact either.

Just a month ago, Trump aimed at Swift as he claimed that the singer is “no longer hot” and he is the reason why. Gretzky has faced mounting criticism recently, in both Canada and the U.S., over his continued support and friendship with Trump, a stance that has stirred backlash across political and fan communities.

Amid the controversy, Gretzky recently appeared on the popular New Heights podcast, hosted by the Bad Blood singer’s boyfriend and his brother Jason, where he joined in a lighthearted conversation that touched on sports and legacy but avoided political commentary.

Also Read: Trump and Melania's awkward moment during military parade celebration revealed by lip leader; ‘I pushed my finger…’

Swifties furious over the singer and Gretzky's interaction

A user wrote on X, “Ugh with a trumpster so disappointed.” A second user wrote, “Noo taylor get out of there.” A third user wrote, “Would be great if taylor swift could stop associating with trump supporters actually.”

Some of Swift's fans were unsure if the picture was real, cloned or AI-generated as they could not believe Swift and Gretzky sitting next to each other. One user questioned, “is this ai?” Another user wrote, “Trump Will not be happy to see his friend Gretzky with Taylor Swift.”