Trump and Melania's awkward moment during military parade celebration revealed by lip leader; ‘I pushed my finger…’

After President Donald Trump delivered a brief statement to the crowd at his military parade in Washington, DC, on Saturday evening, he and First Lady Melania Trump experienced an awkward moment on stage. US President Donald Trump (L) speaks to US First Lady Melania Trump as they watch the Army 250th Anniversary Parade from the Ellipse in Washington, DC on June 14, 2025. (AFP)

This celebration, which was organised by Trump and Melania, commemorated the 79th birthday of the president and the 250th anniversary of the US Army.

Trump addressed the gathering following the procession of military weapons and service members, discussing the US military's rich history and the sacrifices made by warriors in numerous conflicts, according to the Irish Star.

Following their address, he and Melania were greeted with cheers before standing still and gazing straight ahead with minimal interaction.

Lip Leader weighs in on Trump, Melania interaction

According to a lipreader who watched Trump and Melania at Saturday's military parade, the First Lady seemed to take offense at something the President said about his conversation with the ceremony's featured troops.

Nicola Hickling, a lip reading expert, claims that Melania leans against Trump in an interesting moment, Irish Star reported.

Melania looked down at the marching soldiers and remarked, “They're good.” Hickling claimed that when the duo saw each other, Trump replied, “I pushed my finger on one of them.”

Melania, in a lighthearted response, said, “You didn't do that,” the lip leader stated.

After saluting the soldier, Trump puts his hand on Melania's knee and remarked: “Your right I never pushed my finger on them,” Hickling stated.

Netizens blast Trump over orange tan donned for parade

Earlier in the evening, social media users targetted Trump for wearing an orange tan that they described as "absolutely atrocious" for the parade.

They also pointed out Trump's strange farewell to the troops, telling them to “have a good life.”

The military parade was held on Saturday amid a nationwide "No Kings" protest movement over Trump's use of federal troops in Los Angeles and his immigration crackdown.