Did Trump earn over $50 mn from crypto? POTUS made massive amount by selling watches, sneakers and bibles

President Donald Trump made more than $10 million last year selling items like watches, sneakers, Bibles, and guitars. But the most money came from a cryptocurrency platform, according to a new financial disclosure.

The report, released Friday by the Office of Government Ethics, shows Trump earned $57.3 million from his stake in World Liberty Financial, a crypto company.

Trump’s "$TRUMP" memecoin wasn’t included in the report because it launched in January, but it has reportedly made about $320 million in fees so far.

Trump also made millions in licensing fees. His Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida brought in over $50 million, according to the 234-page report, which appears to cover income from the 2024 calendar year. In comparison, President Joe Biden’s financial disclosure was just 11 pages.

Trump’s other earnings include:

$2.8 million from Trump Watches

$3 million from "Save America" coffee table books

$2.5 million from Trump-branded sneakers and cologne

$1.3 million from sales of the Greenwood Bible

$1.05 million from “45” branded guitars

Trump launched the guitars in late 2023. The electric and acoustic models featured an American eagle and sold for $1,500 to $10,500. Earlier in 2024, Trump released his “Never Surrender” high-top sneakers at $399 a pair.

Trump has promoted these items to supporters, despite critics accusing him of using his political fame for personal profit.

His crypto work is also getting attention. A Financial Times report last month said Trump’s media company plans to raise $3 billion to invest in Bitcoin and other crypto.

Trump Media & Technology Group — which owns Truth Social — is reportedly trying to raise $2 billion in new equity and $1 billion through a bond deal.

Some critics say this raises conflict-of-interest concerns, as Trump could benefit from policies he supports in office.

Last month, Trump held a private dinner at his Virginia golf club for 200 top investors in the $TRUMP memecoin. One ethics group called it “nakedly corrupt.”