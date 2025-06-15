Search Search
Sunday, Jun 15, 2025
Did Trump earn over $50 mn from crypto? POTUS made massive amount by selling watches, sneakers and bibles

ByHT News Desk
Jun 15, 2025 06:37 PM IST

President Donald Trump earned over $10 million last year from various items and $57.3 million from a cryptocurrency platform. 

President Donald Trump made more than $10 million last year selling items like watches, sneakers, Bibles, and guitars. But the most money came from a cryptocurrency platform, according to a new financial disclosure.

Trump has promoted these items to supporters, despite critics accusing him of using his political fame for personal profit.(AFP)
Trump has promoted these items to supporters, despite critics accusing him of using his political fame for personal profit.(AFP)

The report, released Friday by the Office of Government Ethics, shows Trump earned $57.3 million from his stake in World Liberty Financial, a crypto company.

Trump’s "$TRUMP" memecoin wasn’t included in the report because it launched in January, but it has reportedly made about $320 million in fees so far.

Trump also made millions in licensing fees. His Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida brought in over $50 million, according to the 234-page report, which appears to cover income from the 2024 calendar year. In comparison, President Joe Biden’s financial disclosure was just 11 pages.

Trump’s other earnings include:

$2.8 million from Trump Watches

$3 million from "Save America" coffee table books

$2.5 million from Trump-branded sneakers and cologne

$1.3 million from sales of the Greenwood Bible

$1.05 million from “45” branded guitars

Trump launched the guitars in late 2023. The electric and acoustic models featured an American eagle and sold for $1,500 to $10,500. Earlier in 2024, Trump released his “Never Surrender” high-top sneakers at $399 a pair.

Trump has promoted these items to supporters, despite critics accusing him of using his political fame for personal profit.

His crypto work is also getting attention. A Financial Times report last month said Trump’s media company plans to raise $3 billion to invest in Bitcoin and other crypto.

Trump Media & Technology Group — which owns Truth Social — is reportedly trying to raise $2 billion in new equity and $1 billion through a bond deal.

Some critics say this raises conflict-of-interest concerns, as Trump could benefit from policies he supports in office.

Last month, Trump held a private dinner at his Virginia golf club for 200 top investors in the $TRUMP memecoin. One ethics group called it “nakedly corrupt.”

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics
