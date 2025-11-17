'Is Travis Kelce playing tonight?': Chiefs TE's performance vs Broncos angers fans, raises injury concerns

Kansas City Chiefs are facing Denver Broncos in the Sunday NFL game and many fans have been angered by Tight End Travis Kelce's performance. This game is a must-win for the Chiefs and many were looking to Kelce to put up a show. Travis Kelce(Getty Images via AFP)

However, it appears as though there is dissatisfaction with what Chiefs fans are seeing. There were some drops from the 36-year-old, which drew backlash online.

Reactions to Travis Kelce

“Kelce not even on the f***ing field,” one fan commented on X. Another added, “Another game wasting Kelce.”

Also Read | Is Taylor Swift at the Chiefs game tonight vs Broncos? Latest update from Empower Field at Mile High

Yet another commented, “Two drops by Rice and Kelce just killing any chance at points before the half.” Others took it out on the Chiefs TE too. “Travis Kelce go ahead & hang em up,” one fan urged, while another commented, “Travis Kelce… washed.”

Many were left wondering if the TE was even playing in the match, with one fan lamenting “Travis Kelce is always nowhere to be found in big games.”

The game also saw tempers flaring and Kelce was drawn into it as well. With 7:02 left on the clock in the second quarter, Patrick Mahomes hit Kelce for a 10-yard gain and a first down. This marked his second catch of the day. However, after the play, Kelce immediately got in the face of Broncos cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian and the two exchanged heated words.

Commenting on this, one person wrote “Kelce acting tough when he has one catch.” At the time of writing, the score is 6-6.

Travis Kelce injury news

Kelce does not appear to be injured but his performance during the game today has caused ire among Chiefs fans.

Many questioned his time on the field and feared about an undisclosed injury.

At 5-4, the Chiefs know the stakes if they are to live up to their hopes of continuing their nine-year winning streak in the division. Meanwhile, the Broncos, at 8-2, have a scope to pull further away from the Chiefs.