Ja Morant unveils new sneaker line Nike JA‑4s even as Grizzles future remains uncertain; what to know

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant dropped his new Nike JA‑4 signature basketball shoes, posting pictures of the sneakers on Instagram on April 24 (Friday). Instead of going for a big-time launch, Morant changed course and posted about the sneakers on social media. Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) is recovering from a Grade 1 strain of his right calf. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The images of the sneakers included five different colorways of the shoe, with bright mix‑and‑match designs. Morant wrote, “It’s official, the Nike JA‑4 is here,” and added, “I’m ready to rock these in games and in life."

Fans called the designs “wild,” “crazy good,” and “a must‑have in my rotation.” One fan posted, “These are ugly and I love them,” while another wrote, “Ja really getting creative with the looks.” Morant replied to a few comments with, “You gonna cop one of these,” and promised, “More colors coming before the year ends.”

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Court and team crossroads Reports tied the shoe reveal to the ongoing questions around Morant’s place with the Grizzlies, noting that the team has not yet committed long‑term to him after a season cut short by 32 missed games.

Morant told interviewers, “I’m focused on my game and the shoes, everything else will sort itself out.” A team official said, “We’re still talking contract, but we’re watching what he does in the gym and in the games.” Morant added, “If I’m on the court, I’m showing up; the shoes are just part of the show.”

Ja Morant and the JA‑line Morant, 26, has been a two‑time All‑Star and has built a signature Nike line that now includes the JA‑4, following the JA, JA‑2 and JA‑3 models. The JA‑4 low‑top will launch in fall 2026, with a high‑top version expected later in the year, giving fans a full range of options to wear on and off the court.

Morant Out For Rest Of The Reason Ja Morant is currently out of the Memphis Grizzlies roster due to a serious UCL sprain in his left elbow. ESPN reported that he received a platelet-rich plasma injection as part of the recovery process.

The Grizzlies have not specified when Morant will return to the roster. He has been ruled out for the rest of the season. This season, Morant has scored 19.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 8.1 assists in 20 games.