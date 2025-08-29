Jabrill Peppers reminds Patriots of his PFF greatness after unexpected release: ‘I’m thrown off'

Jabrill Peppers was clearly shocked after the New England Patriots decided to release him on Friday. The veteran safety reacted to the franchise's latest move, but soon deleted his post. With Peppers leaving, veteran Jaylinn Hawkins, fourth-round pick Craig Woodson, Kyle Dugger, Dell Pettus and special teamer Brenden Schooler will lead the charge in New England. New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers stands on the sideline during the first half vs Commanders(AP)

Peppers signed a three-year, $24 million extension with the Patriots last summer. He was named a team captain and has $4.32 million guaranteed remaining on his deal for this season. He was a part of the team's 53-man roster for the 2025 season.

However, in a big surprise to fans, he was let go.

The 29-year-old immediately retweeted a post from Pro Football Focus highlighting that he ranks fourth among all NFL safeties with a 90.1 grade over the last two seasons. He accompanied the post with hush emojis, the Patriots Wire reported. However, the tweet has been deleted now.

On Thursday, Peppers had made a cryptic post. “Turn my phone off every time I’m thrown off,” he wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Last year, Jabrill Peppers played six games due to injury and time on the commissioner's exempt list. He was accused of domestic violence, but then found not guilty.

"I had to be quiet for three months," Peppers told reporters outside the courthouse in January in Braintree.

“This was all I could think about. This was the first time in my life where football wasn't the most important thing on my mind. I had to just sit through everybody pouring dirt on my name. Everybody, for the most part, actually thinking that I did these things. But, to me, crimes against children and women are the most egregious things that you could do. And to be accused of that, it just hurt.”

Peppers has totaled 511 tackles, seven interceptions, 5.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries in 99 career games (85 starts) with the Cleveland Browns (2017-18), New York Giants (2019-21) and Patriots. He was selected by the Browns with the 25th overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Michigan.

(With inputs from Reuters)