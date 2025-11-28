Jack White, Eminem Detroit halftime Thanksgiving show wins over fans; ‘Why can’t Super Bowl have show like today?'

Eminem and Jack White perform during halftime of the game between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions at Ford Field.(Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect) Jack White and Eminem performed at the Thanksgiving halftime show in Detroit today during the Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers game. The Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers game has had a halftime show to remember. Jack White delivered a solid performance, and the cherry on the cake was Motor City's rap prodigy Eminem coming out to join him on stage. The two were electric, as per social media reactions. The performance this Thanksgiving now has many clamoring for a similar halftime show during the Super Bowl.

Notably, many were displeased with the Super Bowl halftime performer being Bad Bunny, given that the Puerto Rican artist does not have too many songs in English. His comments on ICE at his concerts have not gone down well with the MAGA base either.

Fans want Jack White x Eminem at Super Bowl halftime show

One fan wrote on Facebook, “Why can't the super bowl have a halftime show like today!?!?.” Another added, “That half time show already blew away the Super Bowl halftime show that hasn't happened yet!!! Detroit knows how to do that sh*t.”

Yet another remarked, “This halftime show is definitely better than what the Super Bowl will be.” One person shared “ack White and @Eminem now that’s a @nfl #halftime show!!! Enjoy that America!!! And good luck @badbunnyfiles tough to beat this.”

Notably, White brought out Eminem onto the stage and among the songs performed was Seven Nation Army. Even those who didn't complain about the Super Bowl halftime show's lineup, heaped praise onto the performance at Ford Field today.

“Jack White is one of the best live performers I’ve ever had the pleasure of seeing. Imagine if he did the Super Bowl halftime?? He doesn’t have to because this was epic and will stand alone. Oh and then he brought Eminem out who also killed,” a person remarked.

The discontent with Bad Bunny as the Super Bowl halftime performer has been brewing for some time, and Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA even announced its own halftime show to rival the Super Bowl event, but they have not announced any artist yet.