Jason Collins' last message for husband Brunson Green revealed; NBA star ‘was happy’

Jason Collins, the first openly gay active player in NBA history, died at the age of 47 following a battle with stage four glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. His family confirmed the news on Tuesday, posting an emotional statement. Former Brooklyn Nets center Jason Collins dribbles the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers (AP)

“We are heartbroken to share that Jason Collins, our beloved husband, son, brother and uncle, has died after a valiant fight with glioblastoma,” the family said in a statement.

“Jason changed lives in unexpected ways and was an inspiration to all who knew him and to those who admired him from afar,” they added. “Our family will miss him dearly.”

Final post with husband Brunson Green Before his death, Collins shared one of his final public messages alongside husband Brunson Green while reflecting on life during cancer treatment.

“Even when fighting brain cancer, you have to recharge and @thesanchaya is the perfect getaway to do that,” Collins wrote via Instagram in November 2025. “Very relaxing birthday weekend for @brunsong & me. ❤️🏝️☀️😎💪🏾🙌🏾.”

Green remained by Collins’ side throughout his illness after the couple married in May 2025 following more than a decade together.

On Valentine's Day, Collins shared another photo with his partner.