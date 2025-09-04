Jauan Jennings injury update: 49ers take key decision; WR depth chart upgraded

Jauan Jennings got a massive boost on Wednesday. The San Francisco 49ers reached an agreement on a deal that will add $3 million in play-time incentives to the wide receiver’s contract, per his agents Drew and Jason Rosenhaus. Now, he will earn up to $10.5 million, instead of $7.5 million. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) talks with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (5) (AP)

It is being reported that Jennings wanted to keep his path to free agency in 2026, unless the 49ers committed to a big number. However, it seems that the current contract decision depended on San Francisco's Brandon Aiyuk deal, which took a significant portion of their budget.

Jennings missed the preseason and most of the training camp after his July 27 calf injury. Only earlier this week, he participated in practice. The 28-year-old's availability would be a major boost for the 49ers, who have been dealing with plenty of injuries. Guard Dominick Puni (knee), defensive tackle Kalia Davis, receiver Russell Gage Jr (knee), and defensive lineman Yetur Gross-Matos (knee) - all have returned to practice.

Star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is on the PUP list with a knee injury, and Jacob Cowing was placed on IR with a hamstring issue. Jordan Watkins sustained a high ankle sprain during the preseason.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Wednesday revealed that the 49ers' WR1 is expected to be available for their season opener vs the Seattle Seahawks.

“Having him back on the practice field Monday was awesome,” Shanahan said. “We love JJ, he is not there, he is greatly missed. The way he carries himself, the energy he plays with and how good of a player he is makes everyone very excited.”

“He looked good on Monday, getting back into it,” Shanahan added. “Having all that time off, we’ve gotta ease him in and stuff, so we’ll see how this week goes. That’s why he’ll be limited today, but he’s healthy enough to play football, and hopefully, that continues.”