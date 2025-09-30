Jaxson Dart injury update: Good news for Giants, QB's Week 5 status revealed

New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart made his NFL debut with a win over the Los Angeles Chargers. He faced defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and held his own, but the game also brought setbacks. New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart has been “doing good” and is expected to practice on Wednesday.(AP)

Wide receiver Malik Nabers suffered a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the season. Dart had injury scares of his own, including a concussion evaluation and a hamstring issue.

Head coach Brian Daboll gave an update on Monday. According to beat writer Art Stapleton, Daboll said Dart was “doing good” and is expected to practice on Wednesday.

During the game, Dart was seen stretching his left leg on the sideline. NFL reporter Connor Hughes noted, “Jaxson Dart, who appeared to be limping during the last series, is stretching out his left leg on the #Giants sideline while on the bench. No trainers are with him or anything. Not in the blue medical tent. Sitting on bench with teammates.”

Dart’s running ability stood out in his debut, but if his leg is an issue, his impact and fantasy value could drop. Without Nabers, the Giants’ passing attack is already in trouble, and the prospect of Russell Wilson stepping in only adds to the concern.

Jaxson Dart scored on a 15-yard run

On Sunday, Jaxson Dart scored on a 15-yard run to finish a 90-yard drive on the Giants’ opening possession in his first start. Drafted 25th overall out of Ole Miss in April, Dart began the series at the Giants’ 10-yard line after a Chargers punt. His first snap was a handoff to Cam Skattebo, followed by an incomplete pass to Malik Nabers that was ruled pass interference on Tarheeb Still. Two plays later, Dart completed his first NFL pass, a 7-yarder to Nabers, according to AP report.