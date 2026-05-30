Jaxson Dart urged to ‘be a man’ after Giants QB backtracks on Trump support; NFL pundit weighs in

Jaxson Dart is facing scrutiny after appearing alongside President Donald Trump at a Republican-backed rally in New York. The controversy intensified after the Giants quarterback publicly addressed the situation following the the team's sixth OTA practice, attempting to explain his appearance and reassure teammates that political differences would not affect the camp. NFL quarterback Jaxson Dart, with the New York Giants, left, introduces President Donald Trump during a Fighting For American Workers event, Friday, May 22, 2026, in Suffern, N.Y. (AP Photo/Ryan Murphy) (AP Photo/Ryan Murphy)

What did Jaxson Dart say? “I also understand in this world, politics can be a sensitive matter, a sensitive topic,” Dart said. “I also understand that I’m the quarterback of the New York Giants and that involves a lot of responsibility, it’s under a limelight, under a microscope, and there’s a lot that comes with that, and it’s something that I’ve embraced.”

“Most importantly, I can honestly say that I love every single one of my brothers, my teammates on this team, regardless of politics, regardless of religious beliefs, regardless of anything that may be different between us,” Dart added. “They know exactly what kind of person I am that comes into the facility every single day.”

Rob Parker blasts Giants quarterback Dart's explanation did little to satisfy veteran sports commentator Rob Parker, who accused the young quarterback of softening his stance rather than openly acknowledging his political views.

Speaking on Fox Sports Radio's "The Odd Couple," Parker argued that Dart should have directly addressed his support for Trump instead of framing the appearance as a matter of respecting the office of the president.

“You’re gonna go there and talk about how important it was… So say it! Stand up and be a man!” Parker said. “Boomer Esiason has the nerve to say that Abdul Carter’s not a man. If Trump’s your guy, stand up and say it!”

Parker also compared the situation to past controversies involving athletes and politics.

“Just like we had a problem with Tom Brady, [when] he had the ‘Make America Great Again’ hat in his locker. Don’t say, I don’t know how it got there,” Parker added. “I would have way more respect for Jaxson Dart if he said that today. Goodness gracious! I don’t understand it. You’re so honored and thrilled to go and see the president, but you can’t say his name now? Man, that’s weak to me.”

Abdul Carter explains why he spoke out The issue first exploded after teammate Abdul Carter publicly criticized Dart's appearance at the rally.

Although Carter later clarified that he and Dart had spoken privately and remained close friends, he explained Friday why he felt compelled to address the matter publicly.

“He not only represents himself and what he does, but he represents all of us and that goes for anybody who wears a Giants uniform,” Carter said. "If he chooses to align himself with a man like President Trump, it’s my responsibility based on what I believe and what I stand on to not only show my teammates that I’m against that - but to show the world.”

Despite their differences, Carter emphasized there is no personal feud between the two players.

“It doesn’t mean that me and Jaxson hate each other or we have beef,” Carter said. "I sit next to Jaxson every day, every team meeting. We’re close. We talk. As long as we make sure we’ve got the same goal as a team and our goals align, which they do, then I feel like that’s all that matters.”

Dart and Carter hold private discussions According to both players, they spent time discussing the controversy privately over the past week.

Dart described Carter as one of his closest teammates and said their relationship remains strong despite differing viewpoints.

“We just talked," Dart said of Carter, who was also drafted in the first round last year. “Me and him are one of the closer guys on the team with each other. We’ve had a lot of conversation, and he’s my brother. I know that I’m a brother to him.”

Carter, meanwhile, stressed that he never expected an apology.

“I don’t want him to say he’s sorry,” Carter said. “Stand on what you believe in. But it can’t be a problem when I stand on what I believe in. That’s all that matters to me. As long as we have that understanding, it’s all good.”

Giants leaders push message of unity Head coach John Harbaugh and veteran quarterback Jameis Winston both attempted to use the situation as an opportunity to promote dialogue inside the locker room.

Winston pointed to the relationship between Dart and Carter as an example of how people with different backgrounds and beliefs can still work together.

“We’ve got a blond-haired, blue-eyed white kid and a Black Muslim religion, Black kid, who are coming together and showing y’all, showing the world that we can come together,” said Winston, who is also Black. “I think this is an excellent opportunity for those two young men to realize what they represent, the platform that they have, and how they’re going to go about navigating that and standing on what they both believe in.”

Harbaugh echoed that sentiment and insisted the situation would not create divisions inside the team.

“I think it’s made us better, honestly,” Harbaugh said. “I’m kind of grateful for the opportunity that we had to have the conversation. But if you do things the right way, you confront everything all the time that have to do with your football team and your ability to be successful, and that was something to confront and talk about. Rather than ignore it or rather than dictate something, let’s just talk about it."