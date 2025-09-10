Jaylin Williams' hilarious reaction to ex-teammate Josh Giddey’s new Bulls contract: ‘Can I borrow…’

Josh Giddey, the former Oklahoma City Thunder guard who was a restricted free agent this offseason, has agreed to a 4-year, $100 million contract extension with the Chicago Bulls, NBA Insiders reported, citing Giddey's agents. The 22-year-old came off a good NBA season with the Bulls, whom he joined in 2024 from the OKC Thunder. Josh Giddey, while playing for the OKC Thunders.(Josh Giddey on Instagram)

One of the first people in the NBA players' fraternity to react to the news of Giddey's new contract was his former teammate at the Oklahoma City Thunder, Jaylin Williams. In a hilarious take on the mammoth contract for the guard, Williams asked on an Instagram story is he can "borrow a couple bucks" from Giddey.

"Can I borrow a couple bucks," he wrote, tagging Josh Giddey and sharing a post by ESPN on Giddey's new deal.

As of now, the Chicago Bulls have only confirmed the deal, but did not provide any insights into the terms. The fresh deal for the guard comes on the back of a stellar 2024-25 NBA season where he averaged 14.6 points, with career-highs in rebounds (8.1), assists (7.2), steals (1.2).