The New York Jets are benching quarterback Justin Fields in favor of Tyrod Taylor in hopes of injecting some life into the NFL's least-productive passing offense. Jets bench QB Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor to start

Head coach Aaron Glenn informed the team on Monday of the change after hinting a switch might be imminent entering the Week 12 game at Baltimore. Tight end Jeremy Ruckert said in a brief media session on Monday that he hated being part of Fields losing his starting job.

"That's my guy. Not really sure the exact things, just I know how much he cares about us, how much he puts on the line every day," Ruckert said. "It stinks to be a part of the . And I take it personal. All the hate, all the talking that goes towards him. I take it personal because I'm one of the guys that takes the field with him.

"Wish we could do a better job to help him out, but he's just a true professional. Not going to change how I feel about him. I'm sure he'll be ready to go when his time comes."

The Jets are coming off a 27-14 loss Thursday night to the New England Patriots in which Fields threw for just 116 yards on 15-of-26 passing. He finished with fewer than 200 passing yards and a completion rate below 60% for the fourth time in his last five games.

Taylor, 36, made one start in Week 3 when Fields was in concussion protocol. He performed well in a 29-27 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, completing 26 of 36 passes for 197 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

He took over for a benched Fields during a Week 7 loss to the Carolina Panthers but finished that game with a knee injury. He came off the injury report ahead of Week 10 but Fields started and beat the Cleveland Browns and Taylor has not played since.

Fields, 26, has amassed 1,259 yards through nine starts, throwing just seven touchdowns with one interception.

He signed a two-year, $40 million contract in free agency after failing to establish himself as a franchise quarterback with the Chicago Bears or Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Jets, who rank at the bottom of the league in passing yards per game , will visit the Ravens on Sunday afternoon.

