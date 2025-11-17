John Beam death: Nahshon Wright’s tribute to legendary Laney College coach wins hearts - Watch

Nahshon Wright, a former Laney College, Oakland, student, paid tribute to his college coach, John Beam who was recently killed in a shooting inside the campus. In the Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings game Sunday, Wright celebrated in the endzone after an interception with a tribute to Beam. Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright honors ex-Laney College coach John Beam, who was recently killed in a shooting.(AP)

The video went viral and won hearts on the internet. Here's the video:

Coach Beam was a legendary figure in California college football, owing to his over 42 years of coaching the Laney College Eagles. He was famously featured in the Netflix documentary, 'Last Chance U' (season 5).

However, Friday, November 13, turned fatal for the 66-year-old as he was shot and critically wounded by a 27-year-old suspect, Cedric Irving Jr, a former footballer. He was taken to the hospital and passed away the next day.

Nashon Wright was among the many who paid tribute to the legendary coach, who's influence in Oakland-area college football, spanned beyond just coaching.

“My heart aches so much right now,” he wrote in a social media post. “Beam is the most down to earth person I’ve ever met; when my father was shot and killed he came and knocked on my door and got me and my younger brother out of bed and the rest is history. I’ll love and miss you Forever. Love you Beam”

Wright then followed it up with the gesture during the Vikings vs Bears game at the US Bank Stadium.

Social Media Mourns Beam With Wright

A host of reactions followed on social media as the gesture made by Wright went viral. Tributes flowed in for Beam, as well as heartwarming messages for Wright, especially from Bears fans.

“WOAH, didn't know Nahshon Wright played for John Beam. Makes sense that he was so emotional after that INT,” one user wrote.

“Nahson Wright with this amazing INT. Afterwards you can see him getting on one knee and getting emotional. It's more than likely because of how close he was to his former coach --- John Beam. What a moment. Breaks your heart,” said another.

“Logan of Union City grad is former player of John Beam's at Laney College. What a catch. Seemed to get a little emotional afterward. We are as well watching it,” said another.