John Brenkus family: All on wife Lizzie Brenkus and children

John Brenkus, the founder of Sports Science and former ESPN host, passed away on Saturday at the age of 54. His family announced the news on social media, revealing that Brenkus had been battling depression for years. John Brenkus and his wife, Lizzie, have two children. (X)

“It is with profound sadness that we share the news that John Brenkus has passed away,” the family said in a statement.

"John, co-founder of Base Productions, Founder of Brinx.TV, and co-creator and host of the six-time Emmy award-winning "Science," had been battling depression," the statement added. “John lost his fight with this terrible illness on May 31, 2025. His heartbroken family and friends request privacy at this time, and encourage anyone who is struggling with depression to seek help.”

Who is Lizzie Brenkus, John Brenkus’s wife?

John Brenkus married Lizzie Brenkus in 2004. Lizzie is an artist, entrepreneur, and endurance athlete. She gained recognition as the lead singer of the band Brink of Midnight, which she formed with her husband. Their debut holiday single, "Christmas Is My Favorite Time of Year," released in 2014. It achieved overnight success and appeared on the Top 30 Holiday Adult Contemporary chart.

In a 2016 interview with Patch, the couple shared the story of their musical collaboration. John told the outlet that he had returned to playing the guitar after years of minimal practice.

“I was determined to get back into guitar after years of not really working at it,” he said. “Once I got serious about it, I just started writing my own songs for the fun of it.”

During one of these songwriting sessions, Lizzie walked by his office and spontaneously sang a countermelody in the correct key. Surprised, John asked how she did it.

“It made me laugh,” Lizzie told the outlet. “I had to remind him that starting as a kid I was classically trained and sang with the Long Beach Opera Company and other theater productions. I performed on stage as a singer or dancer up until we met.”

This moment sparked their musical partnership. Their collaboration extended beyond music, as they co-hosted the Brink of Midnight podcast.

John and Lizzie Brenkus are parents to two children, a son named Bryce and a daughter named Arabella. The family resides in Park City, Utah.