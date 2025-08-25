Joy Taylor blasts ex-colleague Jason Whitlock in fiery rant on podcast: ‘Nothing works harder than his…’

Sports journalist Joy Taylor is not holding back when it comes to former Fox Sports colleague Jason Whitlock. The two have a strained history, but the tension boiled over during Taylor’s recent guest appearance on Cam Newton’s Funky Friday podcast, recorded on August 23, reported The Big Lead. Joy Taylor slams ex-colleague Jason Whitlock.(Instagram/joytaylortalks)

The feud reignited after Whitlock commented on Taylor amid a sexual harassment lawsuit involving FOX Sports, taking shots at her appearance. Taylor, who has since parted ways with the network, fired back in dramatic fashion, the report added.

Joy Taylor takes a swipe at Jason Whitlock

When asked about Whitlock’s remarks, The Big Lead report stated, Taylor did not mince words. She said every time someone brings him (Jason) up, he cannot believe he is still around. She added that she believes “nothing works harder than his cholesterol."

Also read: Joy Taylor fired by Fox Sports? Charlie Dixon's sexual battery lawsuit controversy explained

She did not stop there, another Yahoo report stated. She also called Whitlock a recluse and said no one will ever see him, he is hiding, and added that he should remain in hiding. “I don’t think he goes to the grocery store. You can wait forever, you’re not going to see him,” she added.

Per the Yahoo report, Taylor went further and questioned whether anyone cares for Whitlock at all. “Who loves Jason? Does God love Jason? I do not,” she said bluntly.

Joy Taylor’s comments go viral

The comments quickly went viral on social media. While some came to her defense, praised her candor while others accused her of going too far with personal attacks. Additionally, her comments came after months of simmering tension between the two, but Taylor’s comments mark the most aggressive public shots fired in their ongoing feud, the Yahoo report added.

What’s next for Joy Taylor?

Since departing FOX Sports, Taylor has been doing the media circuit rounds. Taylor has not confirmed anything yet about her future endeavours.

FAQs

Q1: What did Joy Taylor say about Jason Whitlock?

She criticized him during Cam Newton’s Funky Friday podcast, mocking his appearance and questioning his relevance.

Q2: Why is there tension between Joy Taylor and Jason Whitlock?

Whitlock commented on Taylor in connection with a harassment lawsuit, which reignited their longstanding friction.

Q3: Where did Joy Taylor make these remarks?

She spoke on the Funky Friday podcast hosted by former NFL quarterback Cam Newton.

Q4: What is Joy Taylor doing now after leaving FOX Sports?

She is currently on a media tour, though her next long-term role has not been confirmed.