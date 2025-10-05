Justin Jefferson posts unique stat vs Browns; Vikings fans hail star as ‘QB proof’ for chemistry with Wentz

Justin Jefferson on Sunday posted some strong stats against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, going 102 yards on six receptions (at the time of writing this story) and making some key plays in London. Vikings fans were quick to shower praise on the star WR, noting that he wasn't even playing with the team's first-choice quarterback, JJ McCarthy, who is out with an injury. Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) reacts after a play against the Cleveland Browns(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Meanwhile, some fans dug up Jefferson's stats with Carson Wentz at QB. In Week 3, he was 5/75/0, and in Week 4, he went 10/126/0.

“Justin Jefferson is QB Proof. Just throw it up to him and he will go get it.” one fan wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“I don't think enough people are talking about how incredible Justin Jefferson played today,” another fan tweeted.

“Justin Jefferson is the best receiver in the NFL constantly making plays with different qbs every year,” a third one said.

Minnesota Vikings Depth Chart

Offense

QB: J.J. McCarthy (1st), Carson Wentz (2nd), Max Brosmer (3rd)

RB: Aaron Jones Sr. (1st), Jordan Mason (2nd), Ty Chandler (3rd), Zavier Scott (4th)

FB: C.J. Ham (1st)

WR: Justin Jefferson (1st), Jalen Nailor (2nd), Myles Price (3rd)

WR: Jordan Addison (1st), Adam Thielen (2nd), Tai Felton (3rd)

TE: T.J. Hockenson (1st), Josh Oliver (2nd), Ben Yurosek (3rd)

LT: Christian Darrisaw (1st), Justin Skule (2nd)

LG: Donovan Jackson (1st), Joe Huber (2nd)

C: Ryan Kelly (1st), Michael Jurgens (2nd)

RG: Will Fries (1st), Blake Brandel (2nd)

RT: Brian O'Neill (1st), Walter Rouse (2nd)

Defense

OLB: Jonathan Greenard (1st), Bo Richter (2nd), Tyler Batty (3rd)

DL: Jonathan Allen (1st), Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (2nd)

DL: Jalen Redmond (1st), Elijah Williams (2nd)

DL: Javon Hargrave (1st), Levi Drake Rodriguez (2nd)

OLB: Andrew Van Ginkel (1st), Dallas Turner (2nd), Chaz Chambliss (3rd)

LB: Blake Cashman (1st), Eric Wilson (2nd), Austin Keys (3rd)

LB: Ivan Pace Jr. (1st), Kobe King (2nd)

CB: Byron Murphy Jr. (1st), Dwight McGlothern (2nd)

CB: Isaiah Rodgers (1st), Jeff Okudah (2nd)

S: Harrison Smith (1st), Theo Jackson (2nd), Tavierre Thomas (3rd)

S: Joshua Metellus (1st), Jay Ward (2nd)

Special Teams

K: Will Reichard (1st)

P: Ryan Wright (1st)

H: Ryan Wright (1st)

LS: Andrew DePaola (1st)

KR: Myles Price (1st), Ty Chandler (2nd), Tai Felton (3rd)

PR: Myles Price (1st), Adam Thielen (2nd)