Saquon Barkley injury update: Will Philadelphia Eagles’ star play against the Denver Broncos? Here's the latest

The Philadelphia Eagles have begun the new NFL season by carrying forward the momentum from their Super Bowl LIX victory. With four wins in as many games, the Eagles remain unbeaten as they prepare to take on the Denver Broncos in Week 5 at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia. Saquon Barkley injury update: Philadelphia Eagles’ star may play against the Denver Broncos(Getty Images via AFP)

The big question ahead of the game was whether the team’s star running back, Saquon Barkley, would be available. Fans can breathe a sigh of relief as Barkley is expected to play against the Broncos today.

Injury report: Barkley not listed

The Eagles released their latest injury report, and Barkley’s name was absent. However, their linebacker Nakobe Dean is the only player ruled out, as he continues to recover. Other stars, including Jalen Carter, Dallas Goedert, Lane Johnson, Grant Calcaterra, Adoree’ Jackson, and Jihad Campbell, will also suit up despite missing some practice time during the week.

Barkley vs the Broncos

According to another Fox News report, this week Barkley will face the Denver Broncos, who concede an average of 99.3 yards per game on the ground, making them a tough opponent. So far this season, Barkley has carried the ball 77 times for 237 rushing yards (59.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns. He has also contributed 14 receptions for 70 yards.

Historically, Barkley’s record against the Broncos is limited. Since 2021, he has faced them only once, managing 26 rushing yards with no touchdowns. However, Denver has shown vulnerability this season, allowing one rusher to cross the 100-yard mark and conceding two rushing touchdowns, according to the Fox News report.

Eagles’ offensive strategy

The Eagles have run it more than they have passed it this season, with 56.5 percent of plays on the ground. Saquon Barkley has been responsible for nearly 59% of the team's rushing attempts and 25 percent of its offensive touchdowns, the Fox News report stated.

Barkley is still involved in offensive plans in the red zone, as he has 13 red-zone carries this season. Barkley has the speed, quickness, and cutback ability to exploit any gaps the defense creates today against Denver.

FAQs

Q1: Is Saquon Barkley playing against the Denver Broncos today?

Yes, Saquon Barkley is fit and confirmed to play against the Broncos in Week 5.

Q2: Has Saquon Barkley struggled with injuries in the past?

Yes, Barkley has dealt with significant injuries, including a torn ACL and partially torn meniscus in 2020, but is fully fit this season.

Q3: Who is missing the Eagles vs Broncos game due to injury?

Linebacker Nakobe Dean is the only major player unavailable.