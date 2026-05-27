Kansas City Chiefs may hijack top Patriots target amid Rashee Rice uncertainty

New rumors suggest Kansas City Chiefs are about to jump into the market for Eagles star A.J. Brown. Issues have persisted in the Chiefs’ receiving room, now more so with the uncertain status of WR Rashee Rice.

Why the Chiefs could turn to A.J. Brown

A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to a game the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers (Getty Images via AFP)

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Rice’s legal and medical troubles have reportedly raised red flags for the Chiefs. Rice is currently serving a 30‑day jail sentence after a probation violation and a failed drug test. He is also recovering from knee surgery that will keep him out of OTAs and mandatory minicamp.

NFL insider Mike Florio, has written about the possibility saying, “This is something Kansas City has to at least kick the tires on, given the depth questions and the fact that Rice cannot be counted on right now.” Florio adds that Philadelphia is expected to wait until after June 1 to trade Brown, so the Eagles can spread his dead‑cap hit over two years, which opens a window for teams like the Chiefs to make a move.

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{{^usCountry}} The New England Patriots have long been viewed as front‑runners to land Brown, in part because of his prior relationship with Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel from their days with the Tennessee Titans. Knox quotes an unnamed NFL source, who claimed, “If the Patriots can’t get the deal done at the price they want, the door is definitely open for Kansas City to step in.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The New England Patriots have long been viewed as front‑runners to land Brown, in part because of his prior relationship with Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel from their days with the Tennessee Titans. Knox quotes an unnamed NFL source, who claimed, “If the Patriots can’t get the deal done at the price they want, the door is definitely open for Kansas City to step in.” {{/usCountry}}

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Another insider, Albert Breer, speaking on The Breer Report show, said: “The Chiefs had their chance before and said no, but the quarterback is Patrick Mahomes, so they can’t afford to sit out this offseason if they feel their offense is vulnerable.” Breer went on to add that he does not think a deal will happen, but that the Chiefs would be “wise” to explore the option.

In the 2025-26 NFL season, A.J. Brown recorded 78 receptions for 1,003 yards and 7 touchdowns in 15 games. While Rashee Rice tallied 53 receptions for 571 yards and 5 touchdowns in eight games.

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