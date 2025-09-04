Kawhi Leonard-Aspiration row: LA Clippers' old post resurfaces with bizarre ‘Becca Destreee’ link

The Los Angeles Clippers have been accused of circumventing NBA salary cap rules by paying Kawhi Leonard $28 million for a job that didn't exist, according to allegations in the Pablo Finds Out podcast on Wednesday. Journalist Pablo Torre cited legal documents to report that the six-time All-Star was paid through a now-bankrupt tree-planting company called Aspiration, in which Clippers owner Steve Ballmer was a key investor. Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, right, looks toward the scoreboard(AP)

Now, the Clippers' old post tagging Aspiration in a birthday post for Kawhi Leonard. However, fans noticed something really bizarre. The Aspiration account mentioned in the post opens to X user - Becca Destreee. We currently do not know who Becca Destreee is or what that means.

The Clippers swiftly rejected the claim, issuing a statement that read: “Neither Mr. Ballmer nor the Clippers circumvented the salary cap or engaged in any misconduct related to Aspiration. Any contrary assertion is provably false.”

NBA spokesman Mike Bass told ESPN, “We are aware of this morning’s media report regarding the LA Clippers and are commencing an investigation.”

An unnamed employee who purportedly worked for Aspiration told Torre that the payment to Leonard ‘was to circumvent the salary cap’.

Leonard, a two-time NBA champion with the Spurs and Raptors, joined the Clippers in 2019 after leading Toronto to its first title. He turned down a larger offer from the Raptors in free agency, opting instead to return home to Los Angeles to team up with Paul George.

The six-time All-Star extended his Clippers tenure in January 2024, signing a three-year deal reported to be worth $153 million.