Klay Thompson–Megan Thee Stallion breakup: Did singer ask for for $700K amid cheating row?

The split between Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson is currently one of the most talked-about celebrity breakups. Social media claims of the NBA star publicly accusing Megan of cheating on him in an Instagram live session have taken the internet by storm.

An unverified video of Klay Thompson accusing Megan of cheating and making financial demands is circulating on social media. The video has been proven as fake.(Instagram/Megan Thee Stallion)

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The rumor, which gained traction across platforms like X and Instagram, alleged that Thompson had publicly criticized the Grammy-winning artist over supposed financial expectations in dating.

Read more: Klay Thompson cheating: Is the Mavericks star monogamous? Allegations explained

Viral claims of Thompson's crash-out video

Megan had already made headlines when she sent Thompson a direct message accusing him of cheating and relationship-related issues.

Following Megan Thee Stallion's announcement of her separation from Klay Thompson, some social media users claimed that he went live on Instagram to address the matter. Those users' X posts claim that Klay said Megan requested USD 700K each month for "upkeep" and living expenses.

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{{^usCountry}} The rumors on the internet also claim that Klay accused Megan of having an affair with one of his teammates. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The rumors on the internet also claim that Klay accused Megan of having an affair with one of his teammates. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to an X user, Thompson apparently said in the video, “She cheated on me first of course I'm gonna cheat back. I'm just mad I spent over 4 million on her. I will never do that again." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to an X user, Thompson apparently said in the video, “She cheated on me first of course I'm gonna cheat back. I'm just mad I spent over 4 million on her. I will never do that again." {{/usCountry}}

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Read more: Why Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson don't follow each other

No evidence to support the claims of Thompson's crash-out or Megan's infidelity

No live session had been found or reported by Klay Thompson's fans during a comprehensive scan of his Instagram account.

There is no concrete proof that Thompson recently addressed the break-up with Megan in an Instagram live and accused her of cheating, or made the claims that are currently included in the video.

According to multiple fact-checkers, the videos circulating online with Thompson's comment on the break-up are reportedly videos from his old Instagram lives. The videos also do not have a clear mention of Megan's name in any of them and appear to have been cut and edited.

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Neither Thompson nor Megan has made any additional public statements as of the reported scenario.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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