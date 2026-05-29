Kyle Larson emotional after son's moment with Brexton Busch during Coca-Cola 600 tribute

Kyle Larson recently shared a proud father moment after his son Owen was seen comforting Brexton Busch during NASCAR’s tribute to the late Kyle Busch at the Coca-Cola 600. Kyle Larson praised son Owen after the youngster comforted Brexton Busch during an emotional tribute at the Coca-Cola 600. (Getty Images via AFP)

Owen Larson comforts Brexton Busch during NASCAR tribute Before the race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, NASCAR held a special tribute ceremony for former racer Kyle Busch. During the emotional pre-race moment, Owen Larson walked over to Brexton Busch and placed an arm around him while the tribute was taking place.

The moment quickly spread across social media, with many NASCAR fans praising the gesture shown by the 11-year-old.

Also read: Kyle Larson's 11-year-old son makes beautiful gesture during Kyle Busch tribute at Coca Cola 600 - Watch

“That made me obviously very, very proud”: Larson praises son Owen "You know, when Owen walked over there to put his arm around Brexton, that made me obviously very, very proud of him. And to see the emotion on Owen's face when he came back over was also a proud moment because you don't know how an 11-year-old is going to kind of grasp the situation and understand what has happened and the pain that they're going through," Larson said while giving an interview to Entertainment Tonight.

"I was also very proud of Brexton and how he was staying strong right then, you could tell" Kyle. It gave my heart a lot of comfort," Larson added.

NASCAR CEO Steve O’Donnell also addressed the Busch family during the ceremony.

Also read: NASCAR legend Kyle Busch dies at 41 after being hospitalised with ‘severe illness’

Busch family releases statement on cause of death The tribute became one of the most emotional scenes of the Coca-Cola 600 weekend. Brexton stood alongside his mother, Samantha Busch and sister Lennix during the ceremony while fans honored Kyle Busch around the track.

According to the Busch family statement, “The medical evaluation provided to the Busch Family concluded that severe pneumonia progressed into sepsis, resulting in rapid and overwhelming associated complications.” The family also asked for “continued understanding and privacy during this difficult time.”

Also read: Kyle Busch cause of death revealed: What happened to the NASCAR star?

Fans honor Kyle Busch with emotional lap 8 tribute Fans inside the stadium also paid tribute during lap 8 by raising eight fingers in honor of Busch’s No. 8 car. NASCAR’s broadcast remained silent during the lap as a mark of respect.

The interaction between Owen Larson and Brexton Busch eventually became one of the defining moments of the weekend, with many fans describing it as a genuine example of compassion and friendship.

By Roshan Tony