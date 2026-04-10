Kylie Kelce snaps over Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift wedding questions: 'Stop asking me!'

Kylie Kelce recently expressed her frustration over being repeatedly asked about the rumored wedding details of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Addressing the ongoing speculation, Kylie (L) made it clear that she is not privy to such personal information.(Getty Images via AFP)

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Addressing the ongoing speculation, she made it clear that she is not privy to such personal information and does not wish to be placed in the middle of it.

Kylie Kelce reacts to wedding questions

Kylie Kelce called for privacy, something she suggested is natural for everyone, but rarely granted to celebrities. On her latest podcast, Not Gonna Lie, Kelce expressed frustration over media intrusion into her personal life.

“To literally everybody, I know it usually comes from a good place, not always, but quit asking me and my mother-in-law about upcoming nuptials,” she said. “Nobody’s f***ing telling you anything. I don’t have any details. I have none.”

She added, “Stop fing asking my mother-in-law, TMZ,” continuing, “fing being creeps in the fing airport. Ew. Here’s the thing. Even if I did have any information, I’m not fing telling you. That’s private information between family. A and B, see your way out.”

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{{^usCountry}} Family members drawn into wedding speculation {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Family members drawn into wedding speculation {{/usCountry}}

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Amid ongoing speculation about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship, public curiosity has extended into the couple’s private lives. In some cases, that attention has drawn in family members.

Days earlier, Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, was approached by TMZ reporters at Los Angeles International Airport and asked about the rumored wedding. While she responded politely, reports suggested signs of discomfort with the repeated questioning.

Also Read: Travis Kelce greeted with two-word message by fiancée Taylor Swift's BFF, Gigi Hadid, after landing Tommy Hilfiger deal

Kylie Kelce echoed that frustration in stronger terms on her podcast, calling out the persistent attention. Her remarks were supported by listeners and fans, many of whom backed her stance in comments online.

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Despite the ongoing speculation, neither Swift nor Kelce has confirmed any wedding plans.

By Roshan Tony

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