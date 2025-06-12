LeBron James' agent accused of using ‘blackmail’ against NBA team to force through blockbuster trade for all-star

While the De’Aaron Fox trade was overshadowed by the Luka Doncic trade made the same weekend, a blockbuster NBA deal involving seven players and three teams could prove to be one of the more impactful trades in recent history. LeBron James in conversation with his agent Rich Paul at the sidelines of a Lakers game.(X)

However, comments made by former Sacramento Kings star turned executive Peja Stojakovic seems to indicate that not all was as it seems regarding the move that saw Fox move to San Antonio Spurs, where he is set to become the long-term guard in a powerful combination with Victor Wembanyama.

In particular, Stojakovic threw barbs at Fox’s agent Rich Paul, considered one of the most powerful agents in the NBA, who also claims LeBron James amongst his clients. Stojakovic pointed out that the two main players involved in this trade, Fox and Zach LaVine, are both clients of Paul's Klutch Sports label.

"I still believe Sacramento has good players despite them trading Fox. It seems there was a directive from his agent, Rich Paul, who played a key role and blackmailed the teams on which player was supposed to get traded where,” explained Stojakovic on the NBA Mozzart Podcast. “He brought Fox to the Spurs and Zach LaVine, who is his player, brought him to Sacramento.”

While the elaborate three-team trade was considered a fairly even one, the Kings were compensated for trading their all-star away largely through future draft picks — three first rounders in 2025, 2027, and 2031, as well as three second round picks. In terms of players, they received Zach LaVine from Chicago Bulls, as well as prospect Sidy Cissoko, who was later flipped for center Jonas Valanciunas. However, this wasn’t enough for the Kings this season, as they finished 40-42 and missed the playoffs.

New controversy for Rich Paul

Stojakovic explained his disappointment with the trade by stating that Rich Paul strongarmed the Kings into trading with San Antonio, rather than with a different team which may have gotten them more value in terms of players and draft capital.

"By doing this, he limited Sacramento from a business standpoint, stating that they get a bit more from this trade with Fox if they had the same discussion with some other teams in the NBA,” said the Serb regarding Paul, who is engaged to British singer Adele.

Paul has in the past been accused of ‘manipulating’ the trade of Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers, pulling strings to ensure the New Orleans Pelicans traded their star to join James in LA back in 2019.

In his brief spell at the end of the season with the Spurs Fox didn’t get much time alongside Wembanyama, who was kept out of the season due to a rare deep vein thrombosis. However, the duo is expected to be competitive in the 2025-26 season, adding high-end talent to both their front and backcourt in an effort to surround the generational talent of Wembanyama with difference-making players.