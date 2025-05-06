Lewis Hamilton's Met Gala look had a deeper meaning—Here's what it symbolized

Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time Formula 1 World Champion and long-time fashion icon, made one of the most talked-about appearances at the 2025 Met Gala, fusing high style with deep cultural symbolism. In a striking cream ensemble tailored by Wales Bonner, Hamilton paid homage not only to fashion, but to history, identity, and Black excellence, as reported by Big14 News. British car driver Lewis Hamilton arrives for the 2025 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.(AFP)

Also read: Met Gala pays tribute to Black fashion and designers and includes Rihanna pregnancy surprise

This year’s Met Gala theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” explored the rich tradition of Black dandyism and the power of clothing as self-expression. Hamilton, serving as one of the event’s official co-chairs, embraced the theme with intention and detail, as reported by Who What Wear.

His look—a cream double-breasted suit with fine detailing, worn with a delicate lace undershirt, black gloves, and a beret—was more than a fashion choice. It was a tribute to the history of Black tailoring and a deliberate nod to resistance, elegance, and pride.

While the Met Gala is known for flamboyance, Hamilton’s look stood out for its quiet force. Every piece, from the lace accents to the choice of designer, was infused with meaning. The beret in particular—often associated with Black liberation movements—served as a powerful accessory that resonated with both cultural and political undertones.

The Formula 1 star, known for using his platform to champion diversity and social justice, has become a bridge between sport and social consciousness. At the Met, his presence was not only fashionable but profoundly personal. He has long spoken about the lack of representation in motorsport and fashion, and this appearance aligned with his ongoing efforts to amplify underrepresented voices.

Significance

Hamilton also shared that his outfit was a way of “telling a story”—about ancestry, struggle, and pride.

“The color ivory denotes purity and status; cowries pass from hand to hand, the regal sash turns shamanic. Ancestral beads and freshwater pearls shine with garnet-coloured diamonds...eternal amulets. Forever fresh,” stylist Eric McNeal shared on Instagram.

In a night where many celebrities chose grandeur, Hamilton chose depth. His fashion became a form of activism, aligning perfectly with the night’s mission to celebrate and interrogate Black identity through the lens of style.

Also read: Indian cricket team's first captain inspired Diljit Dosanjh's Met Gala look: Owned 44 Rolls Royces, has a Lagaan connect

This isn’t Hamilton’s first Met Gala appearance, but it may be his most memorable. As fashion continues to evolve as a tool of expression and protest, athletes like Hamilton are redefining red carpet relevance—not just through bold looks, but through purposeful presence.