Luis Suarez headlock, Sergio Busquets' punch on the face: What triggered brutal Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders brawl?

Definitely not used to losing, Inter Miami were given a harsh reality check on Monday, as they came crashing down to Seattle Sounders at the Leagues Cup final. It was a one-sided affair as Seattle cruised to a 3-0 win, and Miami skipper Lionel Messi was invisible throughout the match, also missing easy chances. Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets attacked young Obed Vargas.(Twitter)

After the final whistle, as the Seattle players began to celebrate, Miami striker Luis Suarez didn't take the defeat well and had an issue with the celebration. He approached Obed Vargas, who was celebrating, and then put the Mexican in a headlock.

Vargas' teammates rushed to his defense and removed Suarez, which further angered the former Barcelona man. It triggered a massive brawl between both sides, as Sergio Busquets came to back up Suarez, and ended up punching Vargas, who fell on the ground. Busquets' punch added further fuel to the fire as it left the Seattle players raging.

Here is the full video:

Later, Suarez also confronted a Seattle staff member and appeared to spit on his face.

During the brawl, Seattle defender Cody Baker, who didn't play in the match, confronted Busquets after he punched Vargas. It further intensified emotions as players came to separate each other. Miami defender Maximiliano Falcon held Baker and also later grabbed him in a headlock.

Speaking after the match, Miami head coach Javier Mascherano was asked about the brawl, and he expressed total disappointment. He said, "I don’t have much to say [about the incidents after the match]."

"None of us likes to see this kind of behavior. When there’s a reaction, it usually means there was some provocation," he further added.

Commenting on the defeat, he said, "In matches like these, details are decisive. The first few minutes cost us the game. We tried to grow into it, but unfortunately, we conceded in the first half. In the second half, we dominated and created chances."

"The 3-0 scoreline is too heavy. We took risks, and their second goal effectively ended the game."