Mahomes, Chiefs' playoff run take major hit after Eagles loss; go 0-2 for the first time since…

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs' playoff hopes have taken a massive hit on Sunday. The four-time Lombardi winners suffered a disappointing 17-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at home and now are 0-2 down this season. Andy Reid and co's first loss of the season came against the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil. They are now at the bottom of the AFC West table. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts shake hands (AP)

Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley provided key touchdowns for the Eagles, but it was Andrew Mukuba’s late interception of Patrick Mahomes that proved decisive.

Philadelphia’s defense was the real difference. They limited Kansas City to just 294 total yards, stopped them on a critical fourth down, and produced the game’s only turnover. It marked the Eagles’ seventh straight win and 17th in their past 18 games, continuing a dominant stretch that has also included three consecutive victories over the Chiefs.

What went wrong for the Chiefs?

Mahomes struggled again without suspended wideout Rashee Rice and injured rookie Xavier Worthy. He managed only 187 passing yards, though he did rush for 66 yards and a touchdown. Still, the miscues mounted, and his late interception off Travis Kelce’s deflected hands halted a potential go-ahead drive.

Why Chiefs' playoff hopes have taken a hit

With the loss, Kansas City slipped to 0-2 for the first time since 2014, Andy Reid’s second season in charge and the last year the franchise missed the playoffs.

Injury notes added to Kansas City’s frustrations: defensive end Mike Danna (hip) and cornerback Kristian Fulton (ankle) both exited early and did not return. For Philadelphia, defensive tackle Jordan Davis briefly limped off in the second half but returned.

Next week, the Eagles host the Los Angeles Rams, while the Chiefs look to regroup on the road against the New York Giants in primetime.

(With AP inputs)