The Toronto Blue Jays produced six runs, 11 hits and four extra-base hits in Game 6 while tying the ALCS on Sunday night. Hence, manager John Schneider's lineup card will look exactly the same for tonight's Game 7. Mariners alter lineup; Jays stay with Game 6 starters for ALCS decider

In the other dugout, to aid the Seattle Mariners' quest to reach in the World Series for the first time, manager Dan Wilson has made a few alterations.

Wilson has moved hot-hitting first baseman Josh Naylor from the cleanup position to third while moving suddenly icy DH Jorge Polanco into the No. 4 spot.

Wilson, who often tinkered with his lineup in the regular season, has benched left-handed-hitting right fielder Dominic Canzone in favor of right-handed Victor Robles, who will make his fourth appearance in the series. This move goes against Canzone's platoon advantage against right- handed pitchers, as he posted a .308 average and .524 slugging percentage against them in 201 regular-season plate appearances.

Robles, who missed most of the regular season with a shoulder injury, batted .213 in 66 plate appearances versus right-handers.

Robles will hit ninth, behind second baseman Leo Rivas, who has gone 1-for-10 against Toronto in the ALCS.

Right-hander George Kirby will be on the mound for the visiting Mariners. He opposes righty Shane Bieber , who threw six strong innings in Toronto's 13-4 victory in Game 3.

Kirby will have to contain red-hot hitters Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. and Ernie Clement in the middle of the Blue Jays' order.

Mariners 1. Julio Rodriguez CF 2. Cal Raleigh C 3. Josh Naylor 1B 4. Jorge Polanco DH 5. Randy Arozarena LF 6. Eugenio Suarez 3B 7. J.P. Crawford SS 8. Leo Rivas 2B 9. Victor Robles RF

Blue Jays 1. George Springer DH 2. Nathan Lukes LF 3. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1B 4. Alejandro Kirk C 5. Daulton Varsho CF 6. Ernie Clement 3B 7. Addison Barger RF 8. Isiah Kiner-Falefa 2B 9. Andres Gimenez SS

Game 7 starters: George Kirby vs. Shane Bieber

