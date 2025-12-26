Search
Fri, Dec 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

‘Max Brosmer doing what JJ McCarthy didn't': Vikings QB forms unlikely Christmas connection vs Lions

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Dec 26, 2025 04:19 am IST
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Max Brosmer looks to pass the ball against the Detroit Lions in the first quarter.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Max Brosmer looks to pass the ball against the Detroit Lions in the first quarter.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

With JJ McCarthy out vs Lions, Vikings rookie QB impressed early on Christmas, sparking debate among fans over whether he should replace McCarthy for good.

With JJ McCarthy not playing vs the Detroit Lions, Vikings rookie QB took up throwing duties on Christmas Day. While Vikings fans were initially worried about the rookie, who has a QB rating of 14.5 this season, he proved to be impressive in the initial plays, making many Vikings fans wonder if he should replace JJ McCarthy, who has just a little over 55% completion rate in 2025.

“max brosmer doing what jj mccarthy couldn’t: completing passes to justin jefferson,” one user wrote.

“Are they not used to brosmer’s cadence?” wrote another.

“Is Max Brosmer better than JJ McCarthy? The streets are talking,” said another.

However, many Vikings fans were unimpressed with Brosman, letting their frustrations be known on social media. Many even questioned if he is even eligible to play in the NFL. Notably, this is Brosman's second start, out of his seven appearances for the Vikings this season.

“Lost 2k in 2 weeks betting on Brosmer That guy is a genuine terrorist,” wrote another frustrated user.

“Max Brosmer does not belong on an NFL roster,” wrote another.

This story is being updated.

  • author-default-90x90
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
News / Sports / US Sports / ‘Max Brosmer doing what JJ McCarthy didn't': Vikings QB forms unlikely Christmas connection vs Lions
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On