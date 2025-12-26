‘Max Brosmer doing what JJ McCarthy didn't': Vikings QB forms unlikely Christmas connection vs Lions

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Max Brosmer looks to pass the ball against the Detroit Lions in the first quarter.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect) With JJ McCarthy out vs Lions, Vikings rookie QB impressed early on Christmas, sparking debate among fans over whether he should replace McCarthy for good. With JJ McCarthy not playing vs the Detroit Lions, Vikings rookie QB took up throwing duties on Christmas Day. While Vikings fans were initially worried about the rookie, who has a QB rating of 14.5 this season, he proved to be impressive in the initial plays, making many Vikings fans wonder if he should replace JJ McCarthy, who has just a little over 55% completion rate in 2025.

“max brosmer doing what jj mccarthy couldn’t: completing passes to justin jefferson,” one user wrote.

“Are they not used to brosmer’s cadence?” wrote another.

“Is Max Brosmer better than JJ McCarthy? The streets are talking,” said another.

However, many Vikings fans were unimpressed with Brosman, letting their frustrations be known on social media. Many even questioned if he is even eligible to play in the NFL. Notably, this is Brosman's second start, out of his seven appearances for the Vikings this season.

“Lost 2k in 2 weeks betting on Brosmer That guy is a genuine terrorist,” wrote another frustrated user.

“Max Brosmer does not belong on an NFL roster,” wrote another.

This story is being updated.