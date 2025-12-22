JJ McCarthy injury return: Vikings QB could miss season; focus on Max Brosmer, Joe Burrow

Minnesota Vikings quarterback JJ McCarthy (9) drops back to pass against the New York Giants(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect) JJ McCarthy injury update: The Minnesota Vikings might have to look beyond their superstar QB, at least for this season JJ McCarthy injury update: The Minnesota Vikings might have to look beyond their superstar QB, at least for this season. McCarthy had to leave Sunday's game against the New York Giants with an injury to his right, throwing hand. He did not return.

What happened to JJ McCarthy?

McCarthy left the game late in the first half after absorbing a violent hit on a strip sack that proved costly. With 24 seconds remaining before halftime, unblocked pass rusher Brian Burns drilled McCarthy, forcing a fumble that the Giants recovered and returned for a touchdown.

The 22-year-old was escorted off the field by trainers immediately after the play. Rookie backup Max Brosmer stepped in to close out the half, taking a knee on Minnesota’s final snap before the break.

McCarthy’s exit added to a season marked by injuries. He previously missed time last month while in concussion protocol and has also dealt with a sprained right ankle, following a torn meniscus in his right knee that wiped out his entire rookie year.

Before leaving the game, McCarthy completed 9 of 14 passes for 108 yards, rushed for a touchdown and narrowly missed throwing a pick-six. The matchup carried no postseason stakes, with the Vikings sitting at 6-8 after already being eliminated and the Giants entering on an eight-game losing streak at 2-12.

Max Brosmer or Joe Burrow?

While the Vikings, already out of postseason contention, may opt for McCarthy's backup, Brosmer, there is still speculation about next season.

Fans are fantasizing about a Joe Burrow trade to the Vikings, especially after the Bengals QB's recent remarks. While the scenario remains highly improbable, it has prompted a deeper look at whether Minnesota could realistically absorb Burrow’s massive contract.

From Cincinnati’s perspective, moving Burrow would be financially painful. A trade next spring would saddle the Bengals with roughly $56.5 million in dead cap charges, with the number potentially climbing even higher depending on the timing. That financial reality, combined with Burrow’s full no-trade clause, makes any deal virtually impossible unless the quarterback himself pushes for an exit.

Still, imagining a hypothetical world where Burrow demands a move to Minnesota raises a key question: could the Vikings make the numbers work? Burrow’s five-year, $275 million deal is structured with heavy bonuses, leaving his 2026 base salary relatively modest at $25.2 million. Including guaranteed money and a roster bonus, Minnesota would likely be on the hook for about $35 million in 2026 if it acquired him.