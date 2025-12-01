Maxx Crosby pushes Justin Herbert to the ground; drama at Chargers vs Raiders - Watch

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Inglewood, California.(AP) Video of the incident went viral on social media, sparking debate on Maxx Crosby's intent and sportsmanship. Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby shoved Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert to the ground with both hands. The incident happened in the fourth quarter of Sunday's Week 13 game at SoFi Stadium. So far, no official fine has been announced.

Reactions

The moment quickly sparked debate on social media about Crosby's intent and sportsmanship.

One person wrote on X, "Maxx Crosby is so frustrated. He took an incredible dumb penalty pushing Justin Herbert. I doubt he stays in Vegas unless they get new leadership in the FO and coaching staff. Fire everyone. EVERYONE."

Another added, "Maxx Crosby the biggest baby in the nfl lmao. Trying to punk on Herbert of all people. Loser mentality."

A third person commented, "Looks like Maxx Crosby’s reached a boiling point."

Another wrote, "Maxx Crosby sore loser confirmed."

Another user wrote, "Upon further review... Herbert yelled 'LET’S GO' and Crosby gave him a two-handed shove. Weird behavior."