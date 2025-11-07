Maxx Crosby trade rumors: Raiders star dubbed hero; ‘playing his heart out’

Despite persistent trade rumors, Maxx Crosby chose to stay with the Las Vegas Raiders. And the star defensive end is earning praises for his commitment. Sitting at 2-6, the Raiders took an early lead against the Denver Broncos on Thursday, with Crosby leading the charge in the backfield. Maxx Crosby #98 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up prior to the game against the Denver Broncos (Getty Images via AFP)

Crosby’s attitude hasn’t gone unnoticed. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo praised the Pro Bowler’s commitment during a segment this week, calling him “a Raider in every sense of the word.”

Garafolo highlighted one moment that captured Crosby’s intensity, a goal-line stop against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“It’s first and goal at the one,” Garafolo recalled. “The Jaguars are clearly scoring, and yet Crosby is flying into the backfield, playing like it’s the Super Bowl. He knows this is a lost season, knows big changes are probably coming, and still gives everything he has. I love watching him.”

‘Turning off distractions’

Even as trade talk swirls, Crosby says he’s tuning out the distractions. Appearing on Jim Gray’s “Let’s Go!” podcast, he addressed the constant speculation surrounding his future in Las Vegas.

“I really try to block out all the noise,” Crosby said. “Rumors and things of that nature. I can’t control them. It’s awkward seeing that stuff on the TVs in the facility, but my focus is on where my feet are, on winning, and on getting this team to where it needs to be.”

Crosby’s loyalty to the Raiders remains unwavering, even as frustration mounts over another likely playoff miss. Instead of seeking a trade to a contender, the 27-year-old says he’s committed to being part of the solution.

“It’s not there at the moment, but we have another opportunity coming up,” he said. “Every day we get a chance to get better. My only focus is being the best version of myself, on and off the field, and bringing this team back to where it should be.”