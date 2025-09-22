Meet Aileen Lopera, model who accused Stefon Diggs in bombshell paternity lawsuit

Stefon Diggs is caught in a tough spot with an old flame who has accused him of fathering her daughter, Charliee, born in April 2025. The claim comes at a particularly tricky time for the wide receiver, who recently announced his pregnancy with his current girlfriend and Grammy-award winning rapper, Cardi B. Aileen Lopera has accused Stefon Diggs in a lawsuit(Instagram)

Who is Aileen Lopera?

Aileen Lopera is an Instagram model who goes by the name Lord Giselle online. She has a following of 306,000 people on the platform and is frequently spotted posing in swimsuits and exotic locations. She has previously been connected with famous names like Robert Kardashian Jr after being spotted having dinner with him, as reported by PEOPLE.

Apart from the latest addition to her life, Opera also has an older daughter named Emoniee. She seldom shares images of her daughter and has even posted a birthday wish for her once.

What has she claimed?

Back in December 2024, Opera filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County while pregnant with her daughter and asked Diggs to claim legal responsibility for his child. "My client looks forward to the day Mr. Diggs acknowledges and provides for his infant daughter in Los Angeles,” Lopera’s lawyer, Tamar Arminak, said in a statement to The US Sun this week.

Diggs then replied to this claim in late July and requested genetic testing to clarify his paternity in the matter. If the test came positive, he expressed a willingness to take up all financial and legal obligations for his alleged child. A judge had permitted this at that time, but there has been no update on the test since, as reported by TMZ.

Diggs currently has an eight-year-old daughter named Nova from a previous relationship. His child with Cardi B is expected to be born sometime before the rapper’s scheduled tour in February.

By Stuti Gupta