Meet Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool, the first all-British duo to win Wimbledon men’s doubles in 89 years

Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool made history at Wimbledon 2025 on Saturday, July 12, becoming the first all-British pair to clinch the men's doubles title since 1936. They bagged their maiden Grand Slam title by defeating Rinky Hijikata and David Pel 6-2, 7-6 (7-3), BBC reported. Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool of Britain won the Wimbledon 2025 men's doubles final match against Rinky Hijikata of Australia and David Pel of the Netherlands.(AP)

Pat Hughes and Raymond Tuckey were the last all-British pair to win the men's doubles title 89 years ago. At that time, they defeated Charles Hare and Frank Wilde in the final game, according to The Guardian.

Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool’s historic win: What to know?

Cash and Glasspool witnessed a blistering start on Centre Court as they appeared strong enough to break early and seal a 6-2 win in the first set. Rinky Hijikata and David Pel did manage to fight back in the second set and pushed it to 6‑6, earning them a tie-break.

While Hijikata remained defiant throughout the tie-break, with the game being leveled at 3-3 at one point, the British pair was ultimately able to seal the win, the Daily Mail reported.

Notably, Cash and Glasspool earlier became the first all-British pair to reach the final of Wimbledon, since Mike Davies and Bobby Wilson achieved this feat in 1960.

Post the win, Glasspool has now reached the third spot in the ATP men's doubles rankings, while Cash is placed at fourth.

In June this year, the duo emerged as the maiden all-British pair to win the men's doubles title at Queen's in the Open era. It was followed by a victory at Eastbourne. This season, they have won a total of 17 games on grass and lost only one, as per BBC.

On being asked about their historic feat post the match, Glasspool could not control his happiness and said, "When you say it it sounds incredible. I didn't think too much about it. We've given you one Brit the last few years but now we've given you two Brits."

Cash went on to add that what made their victory even more special was winning in front of the home crowd at Wimbledon. He stated that this was something the two of them "spoke about going into the year".

Who are Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool?

The tennis duo hail from Britain. Cash, 29, lived five minutes away from a local tennis club in Brighton when he was young, as per ATP. He started playing at the age of six and fell in love with the sport. By the time he was 12, Cash had started taking tennis seriously. He considers Jo-Wilfried Tsonga as his tennis idol.

As for Lloyd Glasspool, the 31-year-old used to play college tennis at the University of Texas from 2012-15. He won the NCAA doubles title as a senior w/Hess-Olesen, according to ATP. Glasspool is working towards an Executive MBA degree from Loughborough University.

