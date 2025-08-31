Micah Parsons' brother breaks silence on Cowboys' Daron Bland contract: 'Two shots at Super Bowl...'

Just days after trading CB Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers amid contract talks fallout, the Dallas Cowboys have made a major move on their existing CB roster. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones responds a reporter's question during a press conference at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Thursda.(AP)

Jerry Jones and co. have offered a contract extension to CB Daron Bland, which runs through four years and is worth over $92 million, with over $50 million guaranteed. The decision irked many Dallas faithful, given that the dispute between Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, and Micah Parsons and his agents, centered on the player's salary. There was an overarching surprise as many failed to see the reason behind letting Parsons go over a $3 million salary dispute, while extending Bland on a $92 million deal.

A Cowboys fan whose commentary has stayed on the headline amid the Micah Parsons trade was Micah Parsons' brother, Terrence Parsons Jr. He also reacted to the news of the Cowboys extending Bland while not paying Micah $3 million more, as his agents demanded.

"The only thing that changed for me is I get 2 shots at a SB now lol like a kid with 2 birthdays I got 2 family’s now nothing but love. Fuck the opps tho," Terrence Parsons Jr wrote.

Terrence Parsons Jr Reveals Real Reason Behind Micah-Cowboys Dispute

Earlier, as the Micah Parsons trade was announced, Terrence Parsons Jr reacted to it, revealing the real reason why the CB left Dallas after his rookie contract was over. As the USA Today and Pro Football Network reported first, the dispute stemmed from a $3 million difference in Parsons's optional fifth-year contract. The negotiation dragged on with Parsons eventually signing a record, four-year, $188 million contract.

Also read: Micah Parsons was ‘egoistic, self-centered’ in Cowboys locker room; had issues with Dak Prescott

Terrence Parsons Jr revealed that the real reason why Parsons' decided to be traded was Jerry Jones' behavior. He said it was not the $3 million dispute that prompted Micah's departure, but Jerry Jones' refusal to pick up his agents' calls.

"To the dumb mf the think Micah making less lol he woulda signed for 43 in Dallas had Jerry picked up the phone and negotiated with his agent lol," he wrote.