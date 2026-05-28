Micah Parsons injury update: Adam Schefter gives devastating news on LB's return; ‘Will miss…’

As the Green Bay Packers get ready to start the offseason, the absence of Micah Parsons has been a running concern. Green Bay Packers linebacker Micah Parsons, at a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Miami Marlins on April 27 (AP)

Parsons has been out with an ACL injury in the Packers' Week 15 game against the Denver Broncos in December last year. As the team greats ready for OTAs and the training camps, Packers coach Matt LaFleur revealed that he will enter the training camp on the PUP list. But later tonight, NFL Insider Adam Schefter gave a devastating update on Micah Parsons.

Schefter said on the Pat McAfee show that not only the OTAs and the training camps, but Micah Parsons will likely miss the first few weeks of games for the Packers. Last season, the Packers made a strong start, winning nine of their first 14 games. But lost four back-to-back games after Micah Parsons went out in Week 14, including the Wild Card round loss to the Eagles.

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The Packers fans had been pinning their hopes of a strong start to the upcoming season on a Micah Parsons return. But now it seems unlikely.

What Adam Schefter Said Senior NFL Insiders Adam Schefter and Ian Rapport were on The Pat McAfee Show tonight when Schefter was asked about the Micah Parsons situation.

“A player who's not expected back to the start of the season, the Packers standout pass rusher, Micah Parsons, looks like they are expecting him to miss the first few games, maybe potentially be a PUP candidate,” Schefter said. "We'll see how that works out. But when they open the season, it doesn't look like Parsons will be ready coming off that torn ACL.

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“He suffered it late last season against the Denver Broncos, also just over five months ago and under four months to the start of the Packers season.”

What Matt LaFleur Said Matt LaFleur, the Packers head coach, confirmed that Parsons' recovery is still in progress, but he will not be able to take part in the OTAs and the training camps. LaFleur did not attribute a timeline to the return of Micah Parsons, instead only saying that he will be back “shortly.” He said: “Micah is doing great. He is not here. He’ll be back here shortly.”

Thus, unless the Packers make a move for a WR late in the offseason, they will be left with their usual backup receiving options of Christian Watson, Jayden Reed and Matthew Golden.

Micah Parsos clocked 41 total tackles, 12.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles in 14 games