Michael Annett dies at 39: Why NASCAR star had retired; all about horrific injury

Michael Annett's cause of death is not know at this point, but he's had a storied NASCAR career.(X/@JRMotorsports) Michael Annett, the former NASCAR star, died at the age of 39, his former team announced on December 5. Michael Annett, the former NASCAR star, died at the age of 39, his former team announced on December 5.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Annett family with the passing of our friend Michael Annett. Michael was a key member of JRM from 2017 until he retired in 2021 and was an important part in turning us into the four-car organization we remain today,” JR Motorsports shared on X.

Annett's cause of death is not know at this point, but he's had a storied racing career. He won the 2019 Xfinity Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway. However, Annett would go on to retire after the 2021 season.

Why had Michael Annett retired?

Annett retired just after the 2021 season because he was dealing with a stress fracture in his right leg for much of the season, which led him to miss seven races that year.

“I’m just so grateful for the opportunities I’ve had. Being able to drive race cars for a living is honestly a dream come true for me. It’s been a privilege to work with some great teams and alongside some of the most talented folks in the garage. None of this would have been possible without the support of my partners, and I am happy to call them lifelong friends. It’s those relationships and friendships that are the most rewarding,” his management group had reported him say at the time.

What is a stress fracture?

Annett suffered a stress fracture in his right femur in July 2021. He later re-injured his leg and decided to hang up his boots once and for all. A stress fracture is a tiny crack in a bone due to repetitive force or overuse.

When one suffers a stress fracture, it is best to rest a few weeks as per Cleveland Clinic, who also note that a person might need to avoid sports and other physical activities for a few months.