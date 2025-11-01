Mike McDaniel firing row: Dolphins not over coach yet; real reason behind Chris Grier decision revealed

Mike McDaniel's job is safe, at least till February. The Miami Dolphins (2-7) on Friday made a major move, parting ways with GM Chris Grier after a 10-year tenure. However, the head coach's job status is unaffected, as per insiders, even as fans have expressed severe criticism about the team's struggle this season. On Thursday, Tua Tagovailoa and co suffered a blowout 6-28 loss against the Baltimore Ravens. Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel speaks during a press conference(AP)

Grier has been a part of the Dolphins organization since 2000. He became the general manager in 2016. Under his GM tenure, Miami managed to record five winning seasons and three playoff appearances but failed to win a postseason game.

“As I assessed the state of the team and in my discussions with Chris, it became clear to both of us that change could not wait,” Miami owner Stephen Ross said in a statement. “

We must improve — in 2025, 2026 and beyond — and it needs to start right now.”

Dolphins senior personnel executive Champ Kelly will be Miami’s interim general manager the rest of the season.

Mike McDaniel firing row

McDaniel has faced questions about his job security all season. ESPN reported that he is expected to keep his job at least through the rest of the season.

ESPN reported that McDaniel's job is intact primarily because of Stephen Ross' realization that the issue is not the coach but the roster construction. Greer oversaw the hiring of veteran stars like Tyreek Hill, Jalen Ramsey and Bradley Chubb. In the process, homegrown talent was sidelined and Miami also lost draft picks.

“The team has not quit on McDaniel, however, and Ross still believes in the coach he hired in 2022 and extended last year. He values collaboration and communication within his organization,” the ESPN report added.

Why Chris Grier was let go

Stephen Ross' decision comes four days before the NFL trade deadline (November 4). ESPN reported that Grier was 'unwilling to trade some of Miami's more attractive trade targets'.