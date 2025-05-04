Mike Tirico has a nut allergy? Here's why sports anchor left Kentucky Derby broadcast

Veteran sportscaster Mike Tirico, who was on NBC Sports' coverage of the 2025 Kentucky Derby on Saturday, stepped away and abruptly left after feeling ‘under the weather’. The main event will begin at 7:02 PM ET and will likely go ahead without Tirico. Mike Tirico left Kentucky Derby broadcast on Saturday(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

“Mike, as you may have heard, is a little under the weather right now,” NBC Sports host Ahmed Fareed, who took over for Tirico, said.

Several social media users, meanwhile, claimed that Fareed stated that his colleague left because of his nut allergy. The veteran sports anchor is yet to issue a statement.

“Ahmed Fareed said on the air that Mike Tirico had a reaction to a nut allergy and is feeling fine now. But he'll remain off NBC's #KentuckyDerby151 broadcast,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“NBC said Mike Tirico had a reaction to a Nut allergy & will be on the sidelines for the rest of the #KentuckyDerby coverage,” another one added.

What did Ahmed Fareed say?

“[Tirico] does have a nut allergy, he had a reaction earlier today. He is feeling fine now, but he is just going to stay on the sideline. Mike, I know you're watching right now, I hope you're feeling better and get yourself back here very soon,” the broadcaster, who stepped in for Mike Tirico, said.

Issues with Mike Tirico's voice

Earlier in the day, viewers pointed out Tirico did not appear to be his usual self, with issues in his voice.

"Mike Tirico sounds like he should be in bed sleeping, not covering the Derby," one person wrote on social media.

“Why are we pretending like Mike Tirico is ok. Something is very wrong,” another one posted.