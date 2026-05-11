Mike Vrabel, wife Jen receive big Mother's Day blow amid Russini scandal: ‘Sleeping with…'

Mike Vrabel and his wife Jen were hit with some bizarre allegations on Mother's Day. As new claims in the Dianna Russini scandal emerged, a now-viral tweet stated that the NFL reporter is ‘not the only woman’ in the New England Patiots coach's life. However, we are seeing this only as a claim at the moment - there is no evidence to back it. New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel speaks at the team facility in Foxborough, Mass. (AP)

‘Sleeping with more women’ “Many coaches around the league tightening things up with mistresses or taking hiatus with the Vrabel stuff. He is sleeping with more women and we got coaches out there sleeping around a lot. Canales at Carolina still cheats on his wife. McVay has banged reporters and others. Etc,” AngryScoutVet posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Vrabel has been married to Jen since 1999 and the two have two sons, Tyler and Carter.

Patriots have no plans Meanwhile, an NFL insider stated that the Patriots and Robert Kraft have no plans to move on from Vrabel. During an appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub, Albert Breer explained that ownership has largely focused on protecting both the coach's position and the franchise’s public image since the controversy first surfaced.

“I would say at this point, it's definitely not in their plans to move on from Mike Vrabel. I think if you look at the actions of Kraft Sports...I think it has been a month now since the photos came out. Almost everything has been done in an effort to protect [Vrabel's] employment and to protect his team's image. If it's just continued drips and drabs that kind of continue to fill in the blanks of what we sort of already know, then I think the Patriots just ride it out,” he said.

However, the reporter suggested the situation could become more serious if additional allegations emerge.

"I think it would have to be more women coming out, or there being some sort of breach of trust within the organization, where Mike Vrabel was serving his relationship over the team in certain ways. I think it would have to go to a different level."

Jen Vrabel dragged into controversy The controversy has also put Vrabel’s marriage to wife Jen Vrabel into the spotlight, with reports of tensions in the marriage. Neither Mike Vrabel nor his family has publicly addressed the rumors, though reports claim the situation has created growing strain behind the scenes as headlines surrounding the alleged affair continue dominating NFL discussions.

The scrutiny intensified further after old footage allegedly surfaced showing Vrabel and Russini together during a boat outing years earlier, leading to renewed speculation over the nature and timeline of their relationship.

Dianna Russini, Kevin Goldschmidt remain silent While the scandal continues, Russini and her husband, Kevin Goldschmidt, have not publicly commented on the reports or speculation surrounding the alleged relationship.

At the same time, the Patriots appear determined to separate Vrabel’s personal controversy from football decisions unless the situation escalates significantly.