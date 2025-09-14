Miki Yamane scored in the 87th minute to allow the Los Angeles Galaxy to record a 2-2 draw against the host Seattle Sounders on Saturday night. Miki Yamane scores late as Galaxy earn draw with Sounders

Maya Yoshida also scored a goal for the Galaxy , who staved off elimination pending other results on Saturday night.

Danny Musovski had a goal and an assist and Jesus Ferreira also had a goal for Seattle .

It was the third match in five weeks across all competitions between the two teams. The Sounders won the other two.

Los Angeles, which is 0-9-7 on the road this season, hasn't won a regular- season match in Seattle since 2016.

Novak Micovic made seven saves for the Galaxy. Stefan Frei of the Sounders had four stops.

Seattle had a 19-15 edge in shots and placed nine on target to Los Angeles' six.

The Galaxy knotted the score after Seattle was unable to clear. The ball rolled over to Yamane, who knocked it in to tie the match.

In stoppage time, Jordan Morris had his header in the first minute stopped by Micovic. In the second minute, Albert Rusnak's left-footer missed to the right.

Seattle struck in the fifth minute to take a quick lead.

A long ball from Alex Roldan to Musovski set the goal. Musovski played the ball back to Ferreira, who sent a right-footed shot into the net.

The Sounders increased the lead to 2-0 in the 41st minute.

A stellar possession filled with short passes ended with Paul Rockrock dribbling in and passing the ball to his right to Musovski, who tapped it into the net.

Just three minutes later, the Galaxy got on the board. Diego Fagundez sent a pass toward the net and Yoshida was right on the doorstep to head it in.

Georgi Minoungou sent a bicycle kick just over the net in the 81st minute for the Sounders.

Field Level Media

