MLB games today: Full schedule, start times, and how to watch – TV channels, live stream, and more
The Minnesota Twins play the Seattle Mariners at 10:10 p.m. and the New York Yankees face the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Baseball fans are in for a treat today! Saturday, May 31, 2025, brings a full schedule of Major League Baseball games across the country. Whether you cheer for a big team or a small one, there’s a game for everyone. From early afternoon to late at night, it’s going to be a fun-filled day of America’s favorite pastime.
The first pitch of the day comes early, as the Cincinnati Reds take on the Chicago Cubs at 2:20 p.m. You can catch this game on FanDuel Sports Ohio.
Later in the evening, the action picks up with several games starting around 7 p.m. The Milwaukee Brewers face the Philadelphia Phillies at 6:45 p.m. on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Chicago White Sox head to Baltimore to play the Orioles at 7:05 p.m., shown on the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network.
In Toronto, the Oakland Athletics will battle the Blue Jays at 7:07 p.m. on Sportsnet ONE. At 7:10 p.m., three games begin: Angels vs. Guardians on FanDuel Sports West, Rockies vs. Mets on SportsNet New York, and Giants vs. Marlins on FanDuel Sports Florida.
Also at 7:15 p.m., a big matchup between the Boston Red Sox and Atlanta Braves will be streamed on Apple TV.
Later, the St. Louis Cardinals visit the Texas Rangers at 8:05 p.m., shown on KDAF - CW33 in Dallas. At 8:10 p.m., there are two more games: Rays vs. Astros on FanDuel Sports Sun and Tigers vs. Royals on FanDuel Sports Detroit.
The night continues with Nationals vs. Diamondbacks and Pirates vs. Padres, both starting at 9:40 p.m.
Finally, two late-night games close out the day. The Minnesota Twins play the Seattle Mariners at 10:10 p.m. on Twins.TV, and the New York Yankees face the Los Angeles Dodgers, also at 10:10 p.m., on Apple TV.
So grab your snacks, wear your team’s cap, and enjoy a full day of baseball action!