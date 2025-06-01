MLB games today: Full schedule, start times, and how to watch – TV channels, live stream, and more

Baseball fans are in for a treat today! Saturday, May 31, 2025, brings a full schedule of Major League Baseball games across the country. Whether you cheer for a big team or a small one, there’s a game for everyone. From early afternoon to late at night, it’s going to be a fun-filled day of America’s favorite pastime. May 30, 2025, brings a full schedule of Major League Baseball games across the country, here's the schedule.(AP)

The first pitch of the day comes early, as the Cincinnati Reds take on the Chicago Cubs at 2:20 p.m. You can catch this game on FanDuel Sports Ohio.

Later in the evening, the action picks up with several games starting around 7 p.m. The Milwaukee Brewers face the Philadelphia Phillies at 6:45 p.m. on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Chicago White Sox head to Baltimore to play the Orioles at 7:05 p.m., shown on the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network.

In Toronto, the Oakland Athletics will battle the Blue Jays at 7:07 p.m. on Sportsnet ONE. At 7:10 p.m., three games begin: Angels vs. Guardians on FanDuel Sports West, Rockies vs. Mets on SportsNet New York, and Giants vs. Marlins on FanDuel Sports Florida.

Also at 7:15 p.m., a big matchup between the Boston Red Sox and Atlanta Braves will be streamed on Apple TV.

Later, the St. Louis Cardinals visit the Texas Rangers at 8:05 p.m., shown on KDAF - CW33 in Dallas. At 8:10 p.m., there are two more games: Rays vs. Astros on FanDuel Sports Sun and Tigers vs. Royals on FanDuel Sports Detroit.

The night continues with Nationals vs. Diamondbacks and Pirates vs. Padres, both starting at 9:40 p.m.

Finally, two late-night games close out the day. The Minnesota Twins play the Seattle Mariners at 10:10 p.m. on Twins.TV, and the New York Yankees face the Los Angeles Dodgers, also at 10:10 p.m., on Apple TV.

So grab your snacks, wear your team’s cap, and enjoy a full day of baseball action!